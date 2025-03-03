Health cover needs review

Listen to this article

The National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC) recently released its 2024 Social Conditions Report, which contained alarming figures regarding healthcare expenses incurred by non-Thai citizens along Thailand's border areas, particularly along its border with Myanmar.

In the 2024 fiscal year, the report says, the government spent 95.2 billion baht to provide healthcare services to foreign patients in 31 border provinces -- of which, 92.08 billion baht were not recoverable.

The report sparked outrage, with many questioning the reason for spending such vast amounts on non-citizens, when many Thais are still struggling to access adequate healthcare services.

No doubt stung by the criticism, Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsutin dismissed the NESDC report, saying the figure was inaccurate.

The NESDC, however, defended its findings, stressing the report's conclusion was based on figures provided by the Ministry of Public Health.

The ministry then told the NESDC that it will re-submit a revised version of the data, spanning from 2017 to 2024, that would address the concerns.

The incident shows the government's penchant for suppressing and/or distorting information to give its narratives more credibility. If this proves to be the case, public trust in government institutions will decline even further, especially when it comes to reports involving important statistics.

Instead of downplaying the issue, Mr Somsak and the MOPH should focus on finding viable solutions to the pressing problem.

Thailand has a moral and humanitarian obligation to provide medical assistance to foreign nationals, especially those in dire need, along the border. However, last year's expenditure of 92 billion baht, if this is the accurate figure, is simply too high to be sustainable.

Legally, foreigners are not entitled to free medical treatment in Thailand unless they are registered migrant workers with social security or private health insurance coverage.

However, due to the disparity in healthcare standards between Thailand and its neighbours, many foreign nationals opt to seek medical care at Thai hospitals, which often provide treatment under humanitarian grounds, free of charge.

Hospitals in border provinces are bound to ethics and basic human rights principles, so they offer up to 14 days of care before discharging foreign patients, especially those who are in dire need of treatment. However, these are paid for by Thai taxpayers, who ultimately shoulder the financial burden.

This issue requires urgent national-level intervention. The government must engage in talks with neighbouring countries to draw up a sustainable solution.

One potential approach is to support standardised healthcare infrastructure in border areas, which will reduce the need for patients to cross into Thailand for treatment. International organisations and rights volunteers could be enlisted to help improve healthcare standards in these areas.

Rather than attempting to play down public concerns by revising figures, Mr Somsak and the MOPH must confront this challenge head-on.

The numbers may be debated, but the reality remains unchanged -- the strain on Thailand's healthcare system is becoming more evident, and immediate action is needed to safeguard patients, personnel and public resources.