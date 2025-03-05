Urbanisation needs a gender reset

Labour union members and women's rights activists on International Women's Day in Bangkok on March 8, 2024. (Photo: AFP)

Urbanisation is reshaping our world and future, and nowhere is this transformation more profound than in Asia. Today, more than 2.2 billion people -- 54% of the global urban population -- live in Asian cities. By 2050, this figure is expected to increase by an additional 1.2 billion people. As urban centres expand, so must our vision for them. Cities must work for everyone, and that means gender-responsive urban planning must top our agenda.

It could not be clearer: the future of urbanisation must be shaped by women.

Today, more than 80% of global GDP is generated in cities. Done right, urbanisation can be the engine for tremendous economic growth. It can be the forklift that pulls millions out of poverty. It can bring opportunities and access to people at an unprecedented scale. It can reshape lives by expanding access to jobs, services, and infrastructure, making cities hubs of progress and innovation.

But done wrong, rapid urbanisation will exclude billions, tattoo inequalities into the very fabric of our societies and derail our efforts towards a sustainable urban future.

We need to ask ourselves: What kind of cities are we building?

Our gendered reality

Already, women and girls make up nearly half of the urban population, yet they continue to navigate a maze of barriers -- barriers that keep them from safe homes, secure jobs, quality healthcare, and public open spaces where they feel seen, heard, and safe.

In developing countries, more than half of women and girls living in cities lack at least one essential service: clean water, improved sanitation, durable housing, or adequate living space. For instance, in the Asean region, 65% of women aged 15 to 49 migrate to cities seeking better economic opportunities, yet they often find themselves trapped in cycles of poverty due to unsafe living conditions, lack of social protections, and limited access to decision-making processes. Numbers indicate a similar pattern in South Asia.

We must collectively consider: How much talent, potential, and progress are we losing simply because our cities are not built for everyone?

Cities4Women in Nepal

One initiative leading the way in gender-responsive urbanisation is the Cities4Women project in Nepal. The project -- backed by the European Union and Government of Finland, in collaboration with Cities Alliance, UN-Habitat and UNOPS -- is working to reshape urban spaces by prioritising women's safety and public participation needs.

Too often, women are confronted by poorly planned public transport, harassment in public open spaces and a lack of gender-sensitive infrastructure. It restricts their mobility and general feelings of security. Cities4Women advocates to address these challenges by advocating for safer streets, well-lit public open spaces and inclusive urban policies that amplify women's voices in municipal decision-making.

Beyond policy change, the initiative fosters community engagement, ensuring that women are actively involved in shaping the future of their cities. This participation is crucial because when women are included in urban planning and design, cities become safer, more efficient and more equitable for everyone.

Expanding women's rights

Nepal is not alone in pioneering planning and designing cities that work for women and girls. From bustling metropolises to growing towns, UNOPS gender-focused initiatives across Asia are turning the tide on inequalities.

In Myanmar, the Access to Health Fund is working to improve gender equality in healthcare access. Women and girls often face significant barriers to medical services, exacerbated by conflict and political instability. Since 2019, the fund has prioritised gender-focused interventions, increasing women's representation in local health governance structures from 27% to 41% by 2024. It has also integrated services to prevent gender-based violence into its health projects, reaching more than 25,000 people through awareness campaigns in 2024 alone.

In China, women entrepreneurs are driving sustainable urban solutions. Through joint procurement projects, women-owned businesses are advancing ethical production and climate-conscious innovations.

In the Philippines, gender-responsive urbanisation is advancing through the establishment of Women and Children Protection Units in public health facilities nationwide. These units provide lifesaving care to survivors of gender-based violence, including children as young as four, ensuring that urban growth is accompanied by increased safety and inclusivity. Through the ADB-HEAL Project, healthcare professionals have received training to equip them with the skills needed to establish and manage these units effectively in local communities.

A call to action

If cities are to thrive in the coming decades, they must be designed with and for women. Urban planning prioritising gender equity is not just about safety or inclusion -- it is about building sustainable, resilient and prosperous societies. Gender-responsive initiatives like Cities4Women, Access to Health and HEAL prove that when women are given a voice, communities flourish.

As Asia's cities continue to grow, we must redo the blueprint. They must not replicate old patterns of exclusion. Instead, they must embrace feminist principles prioritising equity, safety and opportunity for all. The future of urbanisation depends on it.