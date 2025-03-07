Building a dynamic Thai-Indonesia relationship

A photo taken on Sept 25 last year shows a traditional dancer performing 'Panji Semirang', also known as 'Inao' in Thailand, at the 79th anniversary of Indonesia's independence celebration in Bangkok. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

On this day 75 years ago, the Republic of Indonesia and the Kingdom of Thailand marked an auspicious milestone in their relationship, with the formal establishment of diplomatic ties with one another. However, the relationship between the two countries, and people, can be traced back long before March 7, 1950 -- as far back as the ancient Kingdom of Sriwijaya, and to the times of the Majapahit and Ayutthaya kingdoms.

Those who live in what is now known as Indonesia and Thailand are shaped by their common roots in Hinduism, Buddhism and Islam. The presence of Masjid Jawa and Masjid Indonesia in Thailand further serves as a testament to the longstanding historical bonds that exist between the two countries, as they highlight the influences brought over by Indonesian Muslims who migrated to Thailand in the 19th and 20th centuries.

One of the first overseas trips taken by King Chulalongkorn, Thailand's reformer king, was to the island of Java in 1871, symbolising the beginning of the burgeoning relations. His Majesty would visit again in 1896, and 1901, because he felt that "... there is nowhere else as good and as friendly as Java". Today, the bronze elephant statue gifted by King Chulalongkorn to the people of Java still stands in front of the National Museum in central Jakarta.

The successive exchanges of state visits, first by Their Majesties King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great and Queen Sirikit to Indonesia in 1960, followed by a visit by President Sukarno in 1961 and his successor Suharto in 1970 to Thailand, reflect the closeness of our relations. In the following years, further high-level visits played a pivotal role in shaping this relationship.

Thailand stood by Indonesia's side during its struggle for independence. The support lent by Thailand helped to strengthen the bond between the nations, and contributed to the longevity of their friendship.

The collective drive of the two countries for peace, solidarity and cooperation in the region ultimately prevailed, as Indonesia and Thailand became the founding members of the Association of the South-East Asian Nations (Asean) in 1967. Today, as the two largest economies in Southeast Asia, we are important trading partners, with the value of bilateral trade exceeding US$17 billion (572.9 billion baht) in 2024. It is not uncommon to find Thai brands in Indonesia and vice versa, in large part, due to the large amount of investment by the private sectors in both countries. Even today, resilient supply chains between Thailand and Indonesia have helped us harness our strengths to become the region's centre of manufacturing and production.

Notable Thai companies investing in Indonesia are SCG, BANPU, PTT, Indorama Ventures Indonesia, Lanna Resources, EGAT, Mitr Phol, Charoen Pokphand, Bangkok Bank, Kasikornbank, Krungsri Bank, and Delta Electronics (Thailand). Meanwhile, Indonesia's largest investment in Thailand is currently Lion Air, while other notable Indonesian investments in Thailand include Pertamina Lubricants, Medco Energi Thailand, Samudera Traffic Co, and Garuda Indonesia.

We are both key players in the food industry and can cooperate to optimise agricultural production and trade to ensure food security for our people. Halal industry is steadily growing and provide ample rooms for cooperation and collaboration between the two countries.

People-to-people contact plays an integral part in Indonesia-Thailand relations. In 2024, over 870,000 Indonesians visited Thailand, and more Thais are now visiting Indonesia beyond the main tourism destinations. Currently, over 800 hundred Thai students choose to study in Indonesia and there are 900 Indonesian students in Thailand.

Indonesia and Thailand also share a rich cultural heritage, with several stories and traditions that highlight their deep connections. The Panji Semirang story was introduced to Thailand around the 18th century and became known as Inao. It has since become an integral part of Thai arts and culture, with numerous adaptations in novels, TV series, stage plays, and traditional performances. The Inao story remains popular in contemporary Thai society and is considered a living cultural heritage. Our rich culture can be an incubator for innovation, driving our digital and creative economy.

Looking ahead, we are committed to working together to curb future challenges.

Close cooperation in the green and blue economy is increasingly vital as both countries are most vulnerable to the changing climate and have shared interest in promoting sustainability. Thai companies are starting to invest in renewable energies in Indonesia, and stronger collaboration in industries such as electric vehicle production is actively encouraged.

Southeast Asia is also facing a number of emerging non-traditional threats. The Covid-19 pandemic taught us that health security should become priority, as no one is safe until everyone is safe. There are opportunities to exchange best-practices, share knowledge and ensure health security for all of our people. Both governments are working towards the signing of an MoU on Health Cooperation which would provide a platform for both health ministries to cooperate.

Indonesia and Thailand can and should also coordinate closely to address trafficking in persons, environmental crimes, drug smuggling and cybercrimes. The First Security Dialogue between the two countries last year was the first step in the right direction.

Good ties between the two countries were illustrated by the successful repatriation of three orangutans to Indonesia in December 2023 as an effort to combat illegal wildlife trade. Thailand has also helped to ensure the safe repatriation of Indonesian victims of trafficking from Myawaddy, Myanmar.

Both countries are prioritising the enhancement of human capital to support our economic growth. Strengthened collaboration in education and human resources development will help ensure we have high-quality human capital to support our economic growth, so both countries can achieve high-income status, in line with Thailand's Twenty-Year National Strategy and the Golden Indonesia 2045 vision. The conclusion of MoU on Education Cooperation between the education ministries will be instrumental to guide our collaboration.

Both countries will not shy away from contributing on the regional and global stage. The restart of the Thailand-Indonesia Technical Cooperation Meeting is a testament to our commitment to sharing expertise and experiences, mutually supporting development efforts, and addressing common challenges faced by developing countries in the Global South.

We stand ready to work closely within Asean, embarking on the new chapters that will soon be unveiled in the Asean post-2025 vision, and we remain committed to working together within the UN system and other regional and international organisations in pursuit of our common goals to maintain peace, security and prosperity in the region.

We will maintain our continued collaboration and mutual support in international organisations, to contribute in efforts to address global challenges.

As we embark on a new chapter of our joint history, we affirm our commitment to building a Thai-Indonesia partnership that is dynamic and for the people. Let 75 years of great Thai-Indonesian Friendship be the driving force towards a dynamic partnership.