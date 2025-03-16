Scam victims are still stranded

Social attention on the scam city in Myawaddy may fizzle out. Thousands of human trafficking victims lured into scam operations across the Thai borders may have returned home, but many more remain trapped -- inside and outside scam centres -- waiting for help. Meanwhile, human traffickers operate with impunity. This cannot continue.

On March 10–11, 540 Indian nationals trafficked into scam centres in Myanmar near Mae Sot, Tak province, were flown home on repatriation flights arranged by the Indian government, news reports say. Earlier, China repatriated 2,050 of its citizens in two operations (Feb 20–22 and March 6–9). Indonesia also brought home 94 victims on Feb 27–28.

Yet thousands remain stranded under the control of the Border Guard Force (BGF) and the Democratic Karen Buddhist Army (DKBA), awaiting repatriation. Following China's crackdown on scam operations in Shwe Kokko run by Chinese crime syndicates, the perpetrators fled and abandoned their victims. The BGF and DKBA, once benefiting from protection money, are left with thousands of victims to care for. Now, they have refused to provide support, citing a lack of resources.

An estimated 7,000 victims from 28 countries are under their custody, awaiting repatriation. Meanwhile, tens of thousands remain trapped in scam centres, hoping for rescue. The BGF and DKBA have delayed further rescues, arguing that repatriation efforts for those already freed remain incomplete due to slow procedures from Thailand.

Inside the scam centres, victims endured brutal conditions, locked inside heavily guarded compounds, stripped of their passports, and forced to commit online fraud under constant surveillance. Those who resisted were beaten, starved, or even sold to other criminal groups.

Though now freed from slavery, these victims lack basic necessities such as food, drinking water, and medicine. Many are sick without access to medical care. Seeking to rid themselves of this burden, the armed groups have urged Myanmar, Thailand, and home country governments to act quickly.

But Thailand refuses to accept them. Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai made it clear: Thailand will not take responsibility. Instead, he urged embassies to coordinate directly with Myanmar to send the victims home without transit through Thailand.

This policy makes repatriation nearly impossible. Unlike their journey when lured into Myanmar, victims can no longer travel via Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi Airport.

Their home countries must arrange flights to Mae Sot and fly them out immediately after crossing the border. Many nations lack the capacity to do this, leaving their citizens stranded.

Thailand's refusal to help doesn't just appear heartless -- it also shows reluctance to crack down on human trafficking. By rejecting these victims, Thailand loses a crucial opportunity to gather intelligence to dismantle trafficking networks.

After hesitating to cut power, fuel, and internet to Shwe Kokko, Thailand doesn't need another wave of international criticism over this misguided policy. Denying Thailand's role as a trafficking hub, the government insists scam workers were in Shwe Kokko voluntarily. No one is buying it.

Thailand has long been a transit hub for human trafficking. The Rohingya crisis proved as much. Traffickers lured Rohingya from Myanmar and Bangladesh with promises of safe passage to Malaysia, only to torture and extort them. In 2015, mass graves of Rohingya were discovered in Thai trafficking camps. Over 100 Thai nationals in the human trafficking rackets were prosecuted.

A similar network preyed on Uyghur refugees fleeing China for Turkey. Traffickers charged exorbitant fees for passage through Thailand. Some reached safety, but in 2015, Thailand repatriated 109 Uyghurs to China, sparking international outrage. On Feb 27 this year, Thailand handed over 40 more Uyghurs to China, caving to years of pressure from China to repatriate Uyghur refugees. Without the help of traffickers, these problems would have not occurred, right from the start.

These actions, along with Thailand's refusal to shelter scam victims, deny survivors proper legal processes. Worse, they cover up trafficking crimes. The government must take stronger action against human trafficking. Just as it prosecuted the Rohingya smuggling networks, it must investigate scam operations and those profiting from them.

Despite months of media reports, Thailand has not announced a single human trafficking prosecution linked to scam centres. Many victims are Thai. Still, the government remains silent about their cases.

If Thailand wants to clear its name, it must allow victims to re-enter for legal proceedings to dismantle trafficking networks. Their embassies can also assist and arrange safe return home via Bangkok.