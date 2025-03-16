Singers who inspire the plant kingdom

In last week's item about Thailand's talented Blackpink singer Lisa I failed to mention that Chiang Mai University researchers have named a newly discovered flower after her. It is of the custard apple variety and scientifically named Friesodielsia lalisae.

The researcher who discovered the flower in the southern border province of Narathiwat said she had been inspired by Lisa's music during a difficult time in her studies.

Over the years female singers around the world have been similarly honoured by scientific researchers wishing to acknowledge people they admire. There's even a word for it, "eponym", meaning a scientific species name that comes from a real person.

Among singers who are appreciated in the plant kingdom is Lady Gaga who has 19 ferns named after her by researchers at Duke University who acknowledged her "fervent defence of equality and individual expression". The genus is known as Gaga. Then there is Canadian singer/songwriter Joni Mitchell who has a mushroom named after her, Cortinarius jonimitchelliae.

Many singers and actresses have had roses named after them including Dolly Parton, Tina Turner, Barbra Streisand, Marilyn Monroe, Judy Garland and Elizabeth Taylor. Dolly also has a species of lichen named in her honour. It is called Japewiella dollypartoniana which you have to admit has a certain ring to it. Lichens will never seem the same again.

Feeling waspish

All of these names reflect researchers paying tribute to their favourite warblers when they come across a new discovery. Sometimes it can feel a bit unflattering. Taylor Swift may be the most popular singer in the world, but it is uncertain how she reacted to having a millipede named after her. It was discovered in the Appalachian mountains by a young researcher who is a great fan of the singer and who said her music helped him through tough times. Hence the existence of Nannaria swiftae.

It seems Swifty is in good company. Beyonce has a new species of horsefly named after her, discovered in Queensland, Australia. This unlikely connection to the singer is apparently because the fly's abdomen has a dense patch of golden hair.

Then there is a wasp named after Shakira. Apparently when caterpillars are bitten by this wasp they wiggle, bend and twist resembling Shakira's belly dancing gyrations. You might have to use your imagination for that one. Incidentally, actress Angelina Jolie has a rather unfriendly trapdoor spider named after her, Aptostichus angelinajoliae.

That's the price of fame. You get stingers and creepy crawlies named after you.

Jagger's fossil

Male singers seem to have a lot of fans in the spider research community. Among the more famous names that crop up in the spider kingdom are David Bowie and Bob Marley, while Johnny Cash has a hairy black tarantula named after him, Aphonopelma johnnycashi. The researcher explained "It's a perfect name, it fits the spider".

Also graced with Bowie's name are a species of koala bear with different coloured eyes and a type of penguin. Sting has been honoured for his work to protect the rainforests by having a Colombian tree frog named after him. Mick Jagger has the rather doubtful honour of his name being given to a pre-historic fossil called "Jagger's Water Nymph". The researcher happened to be a huge Stones fan.

Moving into Space, both Elvis Presley and Freddie Mercury have had asteroids named after them, particularly fitting when you consider the Queen singer's name.

Presidential moth

Even US President Donald Trump has been honoured by having a species named after him. Neopalpa donaldtrumpi is a moth with a "golden flake hairstyle" which the researcher likened to Mr Trump's famous coiffure. It is unclear if Mr Trump fully appreciated this gesture from the scientific community.

Plants and bushes

Talking about plants in the opening item brings back memories of my father. He was a very friendly chap and always said hello to people on the street in our neighbourhood. Unfortunately he wasn't great at remembering people's names. It wasn't that he totally forgot but that he would almost get it right. I will always remember my mother having to explain to Mrs Bush that he wasn't being funny when he called her Mrs Plant.

It happened quite regularly. Mrs Snow never complained when dad greeted her heartily with a "Good morning Mrs Frost" while Mrs Brown just smiled when he called her "Mrs Green". Then there was Mr Butterworth who fortunately had a good sense of humour when he was called "Mr Buttercup".

Playing with words

Like my dad I sometimes have problems remembering names, but this is where the flexibility of the English language comes in so useful. Chatting the other day with a friend about a former British celebrity neither of us could remember his name. It didn't matter as we simply called him "what'isname" or "thingy" which is another very useful word that can mean anything.

It is from "thingy" that we get "thingamabob", a word that played a notable role in Walt Disney's Cinderella. The grandmother casts her spell with the magnificent "the thingamabob that does the job is bibbidy-bobbidy-boo". It's hard to argue with that.

As I get older and forgetful I have to admit words like "thingy" are becoming increasingly useful. As a student in London in 1968 I recall going to see a film entitled I'll Never Forget What'sisname starring, you know… old thingy.

