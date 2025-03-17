Thai-Irish toasts to 50 years of ties

A 2021 photo shows the Temple of Dawn or Wat Arun illuminated green to commemorate St Patrick's Day. Nutthawat Wicheanbut

I am delighted to represent the Government of Ireland on a visit to Bangkok for Ireland's National Day, St Patrick's Day, as we mark 50 years of diplomatic relations between Ireland and the Kingdom of Thailand, and celebrate the strong and growing relationship between our two countries.

Thailand is the 'Land of Smiles' and Ireland is the 'Land of 100,000 Welcomes'. Both of our countries are world leaders in understanding, nurturing and deploying 'soft power', as demonstrated by what we have achieved in terms of our tourism and cultural success in our respective regions and on the world stage.

Our trade, investment and people-to-people links are growing strongly each year. Two-way trade now exceeds TFB100 Billion each year; Thai companies like Central Group, Minor Group and Indorama Ventures are part of a growing community of Asian investors in Ireland, while Irish companies such as Stripe, Kerry and others are bringing investment, innovation and employment to Thailand. Close to 100,000 Irish people come to Thailand each year for leisure, and more and more young Thais are studying at Ireland's world-class Universities. These links will grow at an even faster pace when the EU-Thailand Free Trade Agreement is agreed and in operation, and I hope that will happen very soon.

In a world that is facing much uncertainty and disruption, it is vitally important that countries such as Ireland and Thailand, and regional groupings such as the European Union and Asean -- who share common values and a commitment to multilateralism, a rules-based international order and free trade -- deepen our engagement and cooperation.

As we come together to mark St Patrick's Day 2025, we will, as Irish people always do, look on the bright side of life, and celebrate our culture and heritage with good food and drink, stories, songs and smiles -- these are things we are famous for, and we are genuinely passionate about all of them. But we will also reflect on, and discuss and debate the serious issues and challenges that confront us all as a global community sharing this planet, and consider how we can best play a role in promoting peace, justice and prosperity.

Conflicts continue to devastate lives across the world, fuelling hunger and displacement. The impacts of climate change are being felt in more and varied ways. Geopolitical tectonic plates are shifting. In these challenging times, we in Ireland feel fortunate to be at the heart of the European Union -- a vibrant market of more than 450 million people, a catalyst for positive social change and inclusion, and a global force for upholding peace, democracy the rule of law, and human rights.

Last month we marked the third anniversary of Russia's brutal and illegal full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Russia's aggression must end -- but how we make peace matters, and there can be no solution about Ukraine without Ukraine. That's why we in Ireland stand in solidarity with Ukraine, now and in the future. In that context, let me say that we were very appreciative of Thailand's support for the UN General Assembly Resolution in February condemning Russia's invasion and supporting a comprehensive, just and lasting peace.

Ireland has also taken a principled position on developments in the Middle East. We immediately and unequivocally condemned the heinous terrorist attack by Hamas on Israel on 7 October 2023. The taking of hostages is unconscionable, and we have consistently called for the return of all hostages to their families. I know that a large number of Thai citizens were affected by the violence in Gaza, and my thoughts are with all of them and their families.

In Gaza, the scale of destruction and human suffering is truly shocking. The ceasefire and hostage release deal has brought hope to Israelis and Palestinians. It is essential that both sides stand strong.

As a small country, we are convinced that working together through multilateralism is the best way to tackle global challenges, and I know that Thailand shares this view. We see the promotion of human rights as essential to securing and sustaining peace and stability globally. This is one reason why Ireland is a committed supporter of the UN Human Rights Council. Ireland was glad to support Thailand's recent successful candidacy for election to the Council and we will work with Thai authorities in any appropriate way to support progress in this area.

Ireland also supports Thailand's application to join the OECD. Ireland was a founding member of that important organisation, and we actively support its Southeast Asia Regional Programme.

There are undoubtedly profound challenges to navigate over the months and years ahead, in Thailand, in Ireland, and across the entire world. But there are opportunities too if we approach these challenges in a cooperative spirit and use our institutions to forge consensus and unleash potential. There is a famous Irish saying that "Ní neart go cur le chéile" -- there is no strength without unity. Just as we celebrate on St. Patrick's Day, so too should we raise a toast to working together as closely as we can. Our people deserve nothing less.