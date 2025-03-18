Border wall won't work

If a border wall could keep all criminals at bay, all countries across the globe would have encircled themselves with such a barrier, and the world would be a safe place.

The reality, however, is quite the opposite. Shared borders present challenges, but erecting a high wall to separate two or more countries won't solve such problems, nor will it offer any real protection against transnational crimes. In fact, a physical wall often creates more problems than it solves.

The Paetongtarn Shinawatra administration is studying the feasibility of constructing such a wall along the Thai-Cambodian border in an effort to stem illegal crossings, which have enabled transnational scam syndicates to flourish along the country's borders.

As authorities ramp up the crackdown on these criminal syndicates -- which have been linked not only to online scams, but also human trafficking and modern slavery -- the plan to build a wall along the Cambodian border has caused a lot of buzz.

The Defence and Foreign Affairs ministries have been instructed to discuss the proposal with their Cambodian counterparts. Although Thailand and Cambodia share an 817-kilometre-long border, the Defence Ministry has initially proposed a wall covering a 55-km stretch along the Sa Kaeo-Poipet border, where there are multiple natural crossings.

At first glance, a physical barrier may seem like a formidable deterrent, making it harder for smugglers and traffickers to operate.

However, history has shown that walls alone do not stop determined criminals. The US-Mexico border wall, for example, has failed to prevent illegal immigration and drug smuggling. Criminals have found alternative routes, dug tunnels, or used bribery and fake documents to bypass the physical barrier.

Moreover, a border wall would come with a high cost, both physical and hidden. Depending on the height and materials used, constructing a 55-km wall alone could cost hundreds of millions of baht. But the real burden lies in long-term surveillance and border control.

Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai stated the goal is to "seal" the border to prevent all types of crimes, from drug trafficking to illegal burning, which causes PM2.5 pollution. But maintaining a wall and ensuring around-the-clock monitoring would require significant manpower and resources. Additionally, a physical barrier could disrupt efforts to address transnational issues, like wildfires.

Beyond financial and logistical concerns, a border wall could have unintended economic and diplomatic consequences. Many Thai and Cambodian border towns rely on cross-border trade and travel, with workers and traders moving back and forth daily. A wall could stifle economic activities, hurting both nations.

Despite sporadic border tensions, both Thailand and Cambodia would benefit from a cooperative approach -- one that strengthens cross-border law enforcement and fosters collaboration rather than division.

When it comes to border-related crimes, corruption and weak law enforcement play a bigger role in perpetuating illegal activities. As long as Thailand fails to address the root causes of such crimes, erecting a wall -- no matter how high -- won't resolve the problem.

Instead of a wall, the government would be better served by investing in modern border security measures. Enhanced surveillance and improved intelligence sharing with Cambodia would prove to be more effective in preventing crime. The focus should now be on tackling criminal networks, not curbing crossings.