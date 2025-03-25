Govt policies lack foresight

Conflicting statements from the Ministry of Sport and Tourism and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs about the recent visa-free policy for some groups of tourists have only contributed to confusion over the matter.

On March 16, Tourism and Sports Minister Sorawong Thienthong publicly stated that the government would reduce the visa-free period from 60 to 30 days.

Later that same week, Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Nikorndej Balankura issued a contrasting statement insisting that no decision had been made to cut the period and that tourists currently in Thailand would not be affected. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, he added, had yet to assess the potential impact of any such change.

Beginning in July 2024, during the Srettha government, tourists from 93 countries were allowed to enter Thailand for a period not exceeding 60 days instead of the usual 30. Their stay could then be extended for another 30 days, giving them a new 90-day maximum.

However, the recent contradicting information only serves to highlight the perception that Thai government policy is liable to change at any moment. It would be no surprise if potential tourists think twice, while those already here can't be blamed for fearing repercussions will impact their own stays.

Make no mistake, the visa-free policy was haphazardly conceived by the Srettha government with the sole purpose of boosting foreign arrivals. The government back then made no contingency plans to beef up border controls or mechanisms to trace the whereabouts of these extra visitors.

A lax visa policy, in tandem with weak immigration controls, opened the door for a boom in illegal work in Thailand, as well as making it easier for the cross-border scam centres in Myanmar to function.

Despite these glaring problems, the current government cannot just make an abrupt policy U-turn without first consulting all stakeholders and fixing the immigration loopholes that have been created.

The latest case highlights the administrative failure of this Pheu Thai-led government.

During the past two years, the public has witnessed the government promise one thing and then do another on numerous occasions. It has become all too common for the government, ministers, and even Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra's father, Thaksin, to hastily introduce policies, such as the plan to legalise casino complexes or restructure household debt, only to backtrack immediately after. Look no further than the digital wallet cash handout: it has been revised so often that it is difficult to remember its original purpose.

The public must also bear witness to a serious lack of coordination among government agencies and ministries. Look no further than the Bank of Thailand's failure to synchronise with the Ministry of Finance on the digital cash handout.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Agriculture remains in conflict with the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment on public forest land demarcation. Currently, the Ministry of Interior, the Council of State, and the Ministry of Finance are all issuing conflicting statements on guardrail measures in the bill on casino and entertainment complexes.

These problems are all symptomatic of a more systemic failure at the top level.

It must be hoped that PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra will take the lead in making sure all ministries work from the same page. Failure would reflect poorly on her leadership, and those with the most to lose, as always, would be the country and its people.