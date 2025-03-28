Olympic Committee vote drama settles

Listen to this article

It is a relief that the commotion surrounding Tuesday's election of the National Olympic Committee of Thailand's (NOCT) new president has finally petered out.

One of the two candidates, Suchai Pornchaisakudom, and a handful of eligible voters walked out before voting. On Wednesday, he clarified that he walked out in protest against unfair election rules that allow athletes deemed unqualified to cast ballots.

The election continued with another candidate, Pimol Srivikorn -- chief of the national taekwondo team -- winning 38 out of 49 votes.

It is a plus that Mr Suchai later changed his mind and congratulated Mr Pimol, the first civilian president of the seven-decade-old national sports body. During the body's 77 years, all presidents were top military brass, ie, Field Marshal Praphas Charusathien and, recently, Gen Prawit Wongsuwon.

It's important to note that Tuesday's election was not just an ordinary selection process. It was touted as a watershed moment that could modernise Thai sport and free it from its rigid bureaucratic structure.

After the dust fully settles from the election walkout, it is hoped that members of the national sports body will mend any rifts, collaborate to improve Thai sport, and solve a gamut of problems at NOCT.

There is probably a fair bit to fix. Mr Suchai, who is the president of the Lawn Tennis Association of Thailand, caused a sensation even before election day when he announced last week that former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra would be his team's adviser if he got elected.

Despite all the drama, the new NOCT president must listen to complaints and criticisms and ensure that all the applications of NOCT rules are done transparently and fairly.

Indeed, NOCT has been marred by negative reports such as inefficient financial management and even accusations of corruption.

National athletes have complained that part of their financial income and even per diem were only partially paid, while the national team staff have complained about slow financial payment. For example, Mr Pimol recently said in an interview that Choi Young-seok, the coach of Thailand's national taekwondo team, had to wait five months to get his salary.

Financial constraints have also plagued NOCT resulting in the per diem for each national athlete being capped at 900 baht for the last 15 years.

Influential figures in Thai sports, such as Khunying Pattama Leeswadtrakul, a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), have also advised the new president to improve poll rules so they align with IOC and international standards.

Although no violation occurred during the vote on Tuesday, the voting rules can be improved. Suggested revisions include establishing clear eligibility criteria for both candidates and voters, setting an early application period, and allowing eligible voters ample time for careful consideration before election day.

Sport is much more than a competition or recreation -- it has the power to unite and inspire. Many countries and cultures have used sports to instil a sense of fair play, sportsmanship, and excellence. To attain these noble goals, the new president of NOCT can take the first step by making internal rules and processes fair for all.