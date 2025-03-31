IO claims need probe

The no confidence motion before the House last week fell short after 319 MPs voted against it to back Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra compared to the 162 who voted in favour of relieving her of her duties; yet big questions remain.

One of the biggest was the role of army and security officers, alleged by Chayaphol Satondee, a People's Party MP for Bangkok, in what have become known somewhat euphemistically as information operations (IOs), but amount to online smear campaigns against opponents of the government.

The MP, producing a number of classified documents, noted that IOs had been streamlined shortly before the 2023 election to focus on undermining pro-reform academics, activists and politicians, with a working group of senior officers from the three armed forces and Royal Thai Police at the helm of the policy.

He then accused the civilian prime minister of failing to properly oversee the Internal Security Operations Command (ISOC), which actively feeds information to the state cyberteam.

Mr Chayaphol has called IOs cybercrime by the state, accusing its operatives of producing fake news aimed at discrediting progressives as well as members of the People's Party.

Such IOs cause promote division and confrontation through misinformation, the MP alleged, adding that IOs frequently portray pro-reform elements, considered to be "highly value targets" (HVTs), as anti-establishment threats to the state.

He cited a myriad of examples, in which he painted deep fake attempts, and other incidents of harassment online, including denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks, as deliberate political interventions by those in uniform. In his own words, "Thailand is becoming a deep state".

His debate claims drew protests from government MPs, with challenges over the veracity of the classified documents used.

Yet Mr Chayaphol was adamant the documents were leaked to him by insiders uncomfortable with the strategy. In the end, deputy house speaker Pichet Chuamuangphan moved to end his littany of allegations, cutting the debate short.

But this will not quell public anxiety. Indeed, the lack of action by the Paetongtarn government, as alleged by the Bangkok MP, is unacceptable and puts the pro-democracy Pheu Thai on the same page as the junta regime under Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha.

There is, of course, nothing new about such allegations the security agencies in this country and the then opposition Move Forward Party, or MFP, frequently complained about IOs during Gen Prayut's tenure.

In early 2021, activists led by Yingcheep Atchanont, manager of the Internet Law Reform Dialogue (iLaw) group, petitioned the Central Administrative Court over the army's use of IOs, citing information revealed by Twitter that showed accounts linked to the military had been used to praise Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha and his government, while attacking political opponents.

After suggesting recent criticism of the casino project and even attacks on her own dress sense may have been the result of such operations, Ms Paetongtarn and her government should know that this cannot go on. After celebrating victory in the two-day censure debate, the prime minister can no longer pretend IOs are not an issue.

The prime minister must show sincerity after such serious allegations and probe the activities of those in uniform as she promised she would before the election.