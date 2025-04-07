Urgent issues at hand

As a wave of crises -- a devastating earthquake, a deadly building collapse and the looming shockwave of 36% import tariffs imposed by the United States -- hits Thailand, it is both startling and deeply disconcerting to see the ruling party channelling its energy into a fast-tracking its casino legislation.

Under the guise of "entertainment complexes", this bill places the legalisation of gambling at its core at a time when the country's priorities should lie elsewhere.

What raises even more eyebrows is the speed and intensity that Pheu Thai MPs devote to push this legislation through. Pheu Thai lawmakers leapfrogged the bill ahead of 10 to 15 other draft laws waiting for deliberation. This unseemly haste in which the bill was tabled so it can be debated by the House this Wednesday is not only unusual but also highly suspicious.

Despite the severity of current national and global problems, the government of Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra is treating this bill as a top national priority.

Casinos are not part of Pheu Thai's campaign platform. The plan was only endorsed by the government after former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra returned to the country and was granted a royal pardon. Thus, it raises the question of whether this policy has gone through enough public consultation or scrutiny.

Meanwhile, the government's actual campaign promises, such as the digital wallet scheme and raising the minimum wage to 400 baht, remain in limbo. This contrast speaks volumes about where the government is choosing to place its political capital.

Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai recently defended the casino bill, arguing that casinos could help compensate for the revenue losses expected to result from Washington's aggressive tariffs. But relying on tax revenue from gambling to offset economic damage, especially one caused by a geopolitical trade shift, is a seemingly flimsy and desperate strategy.

Criticism of the casino plan is now getting louder. Valid concerns range from the social cost of gambling addiction, crime and money laundering to the risk of corruption during bidding processes. Even though the bill includes a clause requiring Thai nationals to have at least 50 million baht in a bank account for six months before entering a casino, this restriction can be changed at any time by a government-appointed policy committee chaired by the prime minister if the rule is deemed "obstructive" to the business.

Across Southeast Asia, governments are racing to mitigate the fallout from the US tariffs measure. Vietnam's leader is engaging directly with President Donald Trump, while Cambodia's prime minister has requested negotiations with Washington.

Singapore, meanwhile, has warned of a global economic ripple effect, and several other nations have already begun rolling out relief packages for affected sectors. Thailand, in contrast, appears transfixed by the prospect of legalised gambling.

Is this truly the right moment for Thailand to debate the topic of casinos? Amid the wave of crises, the government should focus on disaster response, economic resilience and Thailand's standing in global trade. The gambling legislation can wait as it is not a priority. Transparency, social trust and long-term policy integrity cannot.