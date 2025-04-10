Myanmar quake tests global aid

People bathe in the Irrawaddy River in front of the collapsed Ava Bridge, also known as the Inwa Bridge, in Sagaing on April 5, just over a week after a major earthquake struck central Myanmar. (Photo: AFP)

Political instability and a fractured aid system in Myanmar have already made it vulnerable to any natural disaster, not to mention the 7.7-magnitude earthquake that hit Sagaing and nearby areas, including Mandalay, on March 28.

As of yesterday, the death toll alone reportedly exceeds 3,500, with thousands of injuries. Two weeks after the devastating tremor, the crisis still deepens by the hour.

The earthquake's effects have also spread beyond Myanmar's borders. In Thailand, migrant workers, many of whom are from Myanmar, are bearing the brunt of the disaster. In Bangkok, a 33-story building collapsed, trapping scores of Myanmar labourers and cutting off vital remittances, critical support for families back home.

This tragedy underscores how disasters deepen the hardships of already vulnerable populations, worsening poverty and leaving families in even greater need.

Against all odds, communities across Myanmar have shown remarkable resilience. Local networks have mobilised to collect money, food, water, and shelter for victims, often stepping in where larger humanitarian organisations have struggled to respond effectively.

This collective action highlights the power of community-driven initiatives, particularly when formal relief mechanisms are weak or delayed.

Despite this, help is far from enough.

Some donations have reached the National Unity Government (NUG), which represents the Myanmar government in exile. Yet, NUG's ability to organise aid remains limited. The NUG declared a two-week ceasefire to facilitate relief efforts, but enforcing this was an uncertain reality, as many resistance groups aren't under NUG control.

Non-state actors, including diaspora groups and exiled politicians, still face ongoing challenges in mobilising aid effectively in this already complicated situation.

Neighbouring countries have responded to Myanmar's crisis with practical support.

China, through its Yunnan province, pledged $14 million (484 million baht) in emergency aid, including rescue teams and essential supplies such as tents, blankets, and food. India sent 15 tonnes of relief materials, while Malaysia, Singapore, and Thailand also contributed, providing teams for search and rescue operations. The Association of Southeast Asian Nations held an emergency meeting to discuss further support, underscoring the importance of regional cooperation in addressing emerging challenges.

However, the global response to Myanmar's crisis has been slow, hindered by logistical challenges and limited funding. The UN has mobilised some aid, but its delivery has faced significant hurdles.

The United States, traditionally a leader in international humanitarian efforts, has shifted toward more inward-looking policies, cutting back on foreign aid due to changing priorities and domestic concerns. This trend reflects a broader focus on internal issues rather than global crises, leaving countries like Myanmar more vulnerable.

As global engagement wanes, a coordinated approach prioritising action and efficiency in delivering aid is more crucial than ever.

It cannot go on without saying that sanctions against Myanmar's military government have not significantly weakened the regime and yet have unintentionally harmed ordinary citizens.

Despite being a targeted approach, the current strategy has contributed to rising poverty and disrupted essential services such as education and healthcare. If these measures are harming the people more than the military leadership, it may be time to reconsider the approach.

The international community should aim to hold the regime accountable while safeguarding Myanmar's most vulnerable populations, laying the groundwork for long-term recovery.

Aid must not be constrained by politics; its primary focus should be the protection of human lives. A key strategy to achieve this is the establishment of humanitarian corridors -- safe, unrestricted routes that allow aid to flow freely into crisis zones, bypassing political obstacles and ensuring timely relief for those in urgent need.

While regional actors may help facilitate these corridors, the priority must remain humanitarian, not political, to ensure aid is delivered swiftly and efficiently to those who need it most.

Myanmar's earthquake serves as yet another wake-up call. Disasters are inevitable, but their toll is not. That said the world must invest in early warning systems, resilient infrastructure, and -- above all -- a humanitarian framework that acts swiftly, without political strings.

The alternative is more suffering like what is happening with Myanmar people who indeed deserve much better.