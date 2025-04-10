Safety drive doesn't deliver

Booze busting: The government kicks off its road safety campaign over Songkran by asking drivers of public buses to take a breathalyser test, in this April 10, 2023 file photo.

As Songkran, the traditional Thai New Year, approaches, the government is again launching its road safety campaign "Ten Dangerous Days", which starts tomorrow in a bid to reduce traffic accidents and casualties.

Over the past years, accidents have turned the festive time into a tragedy for many families who have had family members killed or badly injured. The accident victims are mostly minors and people of working age who are their family's breadwinners.

It is fair yet sad to admit that the annual campaign does little to reduce road accidents during the festival, especially when considering accident records.

Last year, despite the safety week campaign, there were 2,044 accidents, resulting in 287 deaths and 2,060 injuries.

The previous year, there were 264 deaths and 2,208 injuries. In 2022, there were 278 deaths and 1,869 injuries from 1,917 accidents.

Like in past years, alcohol-related reckless driving remains the primary cause of accidents, while most of the fatal accidents involve motorcycles.

It's a sad truth that statistics don't lie.

As the government keeps its road safety campaign alive, doctors and health activists are cautious with changes made regarding alcohol consumption rules, particularly the expansion of drinking zones for Songkran revellers.

Such changes, which include less intense law enforcement regarding alcohol controls, accommodate the government's "Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism and Sports Year 2025".

Several agencies have criticised the rule changes, saying they contradict the anti-drunk-driving campaign.

In particular, the Don't Drive Drunk Foundation noted that unless the state stringently enforces alcohol consumption controls, there will be more accidents, especially among young people and tourists who are not familiar with local routes.

It is estimated that eased alcohol consumption rules could see a higher death toll, up to 300, during the coming holiday.

Meanwhile, anti-alcohol consumption activists propose several measures to achieve road safety goals, including heavier penalties for drunk driving and reckless driving, limiting ads and alcohol sale hours during Songkran, improving road conditions with more resting areas, and encouraging people to use public transport during the festival.

A Senate panel on road safety has also urged state authorities to fix dangerous spots where accidents occur frequently.

Then there is the Thai Health Organisation, which has proposed an alcohol-free Songkran. The agency cites an opinion survey, saying an alcohol ban will help reduce road accidents. The survey in 18 provinces found that 91% of respondents believe an alcohol-free Songkran will help reduce accidents from drunk driving, and 90% think an alcohol-free event will see fewer brawls and sexual harassment. Over 75% said they prefer an alcohol-free event.

Moreover, the organisation wants an alcohol-free Songkran to be a prototype for festivals in general. Cooperation from local administration agencies is required to develop such an alcohol-free culture.

However, at this stage, most would agree that the most practical solution and key to success is a continuous, coherent safety campaign and stringent traffic law enforcement to help keep Thailand's roads as safe as possible this Songkran.