Anwar's big challenge

Listen to this article

Anwar: Trade, security top agenda

Today, Malaysian Prime Minister and Asean chair Anwar Ibrahim will meet Myanmar's leader, Senior Gen Min Aung Hlaing, in Bangkok for an informal yet crucial dialogue that could help alleviate the ongoing turmoil in Myanmar.

The meeting between the Asean chair and Myanmar's leader -- who has been ostracised by the bloc for the past four years -- comes at an opportune time. The isolated regime made a rare plea for outside assistance last month after the country was struck by a 7.7-magnitude earthquake. It is not the first time the Tatmadaw has had to seek help from the international community.

In 2008, former leader Senior Gen Than Shwe reluctantly opened the door to foreign aid after Cyclone Nargis devastated the country in one of the worst natural disasters in its history.

Asean made the right move by stepping in as a humanitarian aid provider. At the time, the late Surin Pitsuwan -- former Asean secretary-general and chair of the Asean Humanitarian Task Force -- spearheaded efforts to address the crisis and enable regional assistance. That intervention has since been praised as a key catalyst that encouraged the Myanmar military to open up and move towards democracy -- until another coup in 2021 reversed those gains.

The current situation is far more complex. The military government has attacked civilians, and resistance by anti-military groups has escalated into civil war, rendering dialogue and ceasefire efforts nearly impossible.

Despite these challenges, Asean must play a constructive role in providing humanitarian assistance, just as it did two decades ago. The Asean Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance (AHA Centre) must act as a neutral body, working with international humanitarian organisations to deliver aid to all groups in need. Any obstruction to the fair and equal provision of aid must be addressed.

In addition, Asean member states need to provide adequate funding and technology to the AHA Centre. After offering initial support, the agency should also help Myanmar establish an emergency response system and rebuild infrastructure capable of withstanding earthquakes and other natural disasters.

As for peace, it is hoped that the current Asean chair can help both sides reach a genuine ceasefire. Without this, effective humanitarian aid will remain out of reach -- and meaningful dialogue and truces will remain a distant dream. While Myanmar's junta announced a ceasefire following the quake, observers report that fighting has continued. Mr Anwar has said he will urge that the truce be extended beyond its April 22 expiry.

The Myanmar military government, which has dismissed Asean's peace plan over the past four years, must now adopt a more collaborative approach. Above all, the generals must demonstrate that the regime prioritises its people over politics.

The same goes for the well-armed and increasingly combative rebel and resistance groups. Four years have proven that war only begets more war.

It is a tragedy that Myanmar -- a country with immense potential -- is repeatedly drawn back into a vicious cycle of coups, civil wars, and ethnic conflict. The devastation wrought by the earthquake in Sagaing, as well as the destruction of old palaces and heritage sites in Mandalay, should serve as a reminder to the junta of where its true priorities must lie.

Myanmar must be rebuilt -- and Asean, especially its close neighbour Thailand, must play a vital role in helping the country get back on its feet.