Right of way for the rich

A serious accident involving a member of a powerful political clan in Pathum Thani and an elderly couple riding in a pickup truck on Bangkok's eastern outer ring road has triggered public anxiety about whether justice will prevail.

People's concerns are not unfounded.

The driver of the other vehicle, a sedan, was identified as Smitthipat Leenawarat, son of Thanyaburi ex-mayor Krissada and brother of a Pheu Thai Party MP.

The 28-year-old is seeking a seat on the Thanyaburi municipal council in next month's elections, together with other members of the family, including his father.

When reporting the case to the police, Mr Smitthipat blamed the 65-year-old truck driver, Prachak Duangyai, for the accident that resulted in the truck smashing into a barrier just minutes after leaving a toll booth on the morning of April 16.

Fired up by anger, Mr Smitthipat said he gave chase to the other vehicle, pursuing the older driver and swerving in front of his truck, clipping its front on the left side.

The impact sent the pickup crashing into a median barrier. The driver was seriously injured and was still in an ICU yesterday as of press time. His wife is also being treated in hospital.

Mr Smitthipat's provocative driving has deeply upset the public.

His lack of remorse and intimidation of eyewitnesses who tried to help the pickup driver after the crash add fuel to the fire.

Meanwhile, he has boasted of having connections with the commander of the Royal Thai Police as well as Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, as if to suggest these ties would help keep him out of trouble.

Social media users shared pictures of mayor Krissada and the police chief seated together at an event, as well as images of Ms Paetongtarn and her father, Thaksin, presiding over Mr Smitthipat's ordination last June.

The police chief later distanced himself from the Leenawarat family, reprimanding Mr Smitthipat for his reckless driving that threatened the lives of others.

Many are displeased with the initial police reports that suggested "both sides" were careless when leaving the toll collection booth, faced as they were with narrow lanes. Critics complained such reports favour Mr Smitthipat.

A few traffic law experts disputed the reports, saying the law required Mr Smitthipat to practise more caution and reduce his speed when approaching the narrow lanes.

Besides, as the pickup truck driver was ahead at the spot in question, he should have been given right of way. This will all have to be verified first, of course.

The police cannot ignore these public concerns. The fact that Mr Smitthipat must have been aware that his aggressive driving could prove fatal must not be overlooked.

One social media user called Mr Smitthipat's driving a "precision immobilisation technique" (PIT) manoeuvre, normally employed by police to force a vehicle to stop.

But in doing so, officers must ensure the spot is clear of other vehicles or a barrier to avoid loss of life. Mr Smitthipat did the opposite. Some say it could be seen as attempted murder.

Many social media users said that if there were no video clips from third parties showing what really happened, things could have come out differently. Police and the authorities must disprove this and show that justice indeed can prevail.