Beware the false promise of tariffs

A 3D-printed miniature model depicts US President Donald Trump, the US flag and the word 'tariffs'. (Photo: Reuters)

In this era of growing protectionism, defending globalisation can feel like a losing proposition. But rather than retreat from the debate, it is more urgent than ever to spell out the costs of a trade war, which threatens to accelerate the fragmentation of the global economy because it is really a war on trade itself. To challenge the logic behind the US administration's protectionist agenda effectively, we must first understand it in clear and concrete terms.

The Trump administration's tariff regime stands on four arguments. The first is that tariffs are a tool to boost government revenue -- specifically, to help reduce the United States' budget deficit, which many economists view as unsustainable, currently at 6.4% of GDP -- notably higher than the 50-year average of 3.8%.

High deficits could limit the US government's ability to sustain key entitlement programs like Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid. To prevent that outcome, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has vowed to reduce the fiscal deficit to 3% of GDP by 2028, using tariff revenues as a primary tool.

By imposing tariffs, the argument goes, the US government would generate revenue from imported goods that are currently exempt from federal taxes. The US government also misses out on income and corporate tax revenue that would have been collected if those same goods and services were produced in the US. In theory, tariffs would offset these losses.

The second argument in favour of tariffs focuses on reciprocity. Advocates contend that while US exports are often subject to high tariffs and taxes, imported goods face few, if any, barriers when entering the US. Thus, the Trump administration is fully justified in imposing equivalent tariffs to level the playing field for American producers.

Third, supporters argue that tariffs will protect domestic industries and help restore America's manufacturing base, which has been hollowed out by decades of free-trade agreements that shifted production to lower-cost countries like Mexico, India, and China. By incentivising local manufacturing, tariffs will fuel reindustrialisation and job growth.

Tariffs are also often portrayed as a means of rebalancing the economy and redistributing the fruits of globalisation, which have disproportionately benefited capital over labour. According to this view, tariffs would help restore the living standards of American workers, who have endured decades of stagnant or declining real wages.

But the case for tariffs goes beyond economic rebalancing and job creation. The US, tariff advocates argue, has become dangerously dependent on fragile and unreliable global supply chains. Relying on other countries -- including ideological and geopolitical adversaries -- for critical goods like semiconductors, food, and pharmaceuticals poses a serious national-security risk. Tariffs, in their view, are not merely about competitiveness but also about resilience and sovereignty.

Of course, these arguments largely disregard David Ricardo's theory of comparative advantage, which holds that countries should produce the goods and services they are best equipped to produce. They also diverge from today's economic realities in several important ways.

Consider, for example, the claim that tariffs would boost government revenues. While that may be true to some extent, tariffs also increase the cost of imported goods, placing a disproportionate burden on lower-income households with limited purchasing power. In effect, they will harm the working- and middle-class Americans they aim to protect.

Moreover, the government may collect less revenue than expected if consumers avoid imports and shift to US-made goods.

Then there's the issue of reciprocity. Mr Trump's tariffs have already triggered tit-for-tat retaliation and escalation, most notably with China, which ran a trade surplus of nearly US$300 billion (10 trillion baht) with the US in 2024. Beyond driving up prices, these conflicts will likely limit Americans' access to foreign-made goods, reducing consumer choice. As Amazon CEO Andy Jassy recently noted, many vendors will simply pass the added costs on to US consumers.

Meanwhile, using tariffs to protect US manufacturing requires enormous government subsidies to rebuild and support uncompetitive domestic industries. The risk is that shielding American companies from global competition will undermine their incentive to innovate and evolve, ultimately weakening long-term US competitiveness. This approach also underestimates the disruptive impact of emerging technologies like AI, which are poised to reduce demand for human labour.

The 1930 Smoot-Hawley Tariff Act, which imposed tariffs on tens of thousands of imports to the US, is believed to have worsened the Great Depression. By stifling trade and slowing economic growth, it delayed America's recovery and contributed to the global instability that preceded World War II.

Amid the ongoing debate over the merits and drawbacks of tariffs, one thing is clear: A return to the global economic model of the past 50 years is neither economically viable nor politically realistic.