Milestone for Thai-Bhutanese relations

Portraits of Thai king His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua and Bhutanese king, His Majesty King Jigme Singye Wangchuck are seen in Thimphu, Bhutan. (Photo: Rinzin Wangchuk)

As the vibrant hues of national flags and ornate portraits of the Thai and Bhutanese kings flutter along the expressway and streets of Thimphu, an air of excitement envelops the capital city in a historic event.

From yesterday to Monday, Bhutan receives His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua and Her Majesty Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana on their first official state visit since His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn assumed the throne in 2016.

This visit marks not only a momentous occasion for the diplomatic relations established in 1989 but also a significant step toward strengthening the enduring bond between the two nations.

Ambassador of Thailand to Bhutan, Makawadee Sumitmor, says this royal visit is of immense significance. "This is the first state visit abroad in the current reign, making it a historical milestone for both countries. His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn had previously visited Bhutan as Crown Prince in 1991, shortly after our diplomatic ties were established," she said.

The atmosphere is brimming with festivities. Days before, streets adorned with colourful flags and a series of cultural events set the stage for a warm welcome.

Thailand and Bhutan share close ties between the two royal families. Thai Ambassador Makawadee says the current state visit will make the relationship more special.

Their Majesties King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Her Majesty Queen Suthida are visiting Bhutan at the invitation of His Majesty The King, who enjoys considerable admiration in Thailand, particularly among everyday people, including cab drivers who affectionately refer to him as "King Jigme".

"Bhutan's King is well known and respected by the Thai people ever since he attended the 60th Anniversary of the Accession to the Throne of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great in 2006," Ambassador Makawadee said.

She explained this sentiment, stating, "His character is remarkably humble and down-to-earth, making him incredibly charismatic to the Thai people. He is a powerful and influential figure promoting Bhutan's rich culture and values."

Reflecting on previous visits by Thai royal family members, the ambassador says this state visit by a reigning monarch symbolises a new chapter in our relations, signalling a stronger narrative moving forward.

The late Her Royal Highness Princess Galyani Vadhana, the elder sister of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great, visited Bhutan in 1988 and even published a book entitled Bhutan: Green Island on Land in 1989. The book indeed is one of the first reference books about Bhutan in Thai.

HRH Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn came in 2016 and visited several schools in Bhutan that are part of the Children and Youth Development Project under her royal patronage.

Starting from next year, the Princess Maha Chakri Award will also be given to a Bhutanese teacher for the first time. The award is presented to outstanding and dedicated teachers from Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) member states and certain countries with schools involved in the Children and Youth Development Project.

Thailand is among the top three largest sources of imports for Bhutan, and relevant authorities on both sides are coordinating to facilitate the export of more Bhutanese products to Thailand, including apples, oranges, and potatoes, to create a more balanced trade relationship.

In terms of trade development, Thailand is one of Bhutan's development partners in building human resources through our fellowship and training programme under the Thailand International Cooperation Agency (Tica) under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. We have also had satisfying achievements in empowering local communities through the Ogop (One Gewog One Product) Project.

Every year, TICA sends volunteers from Thailand to support the work of Bhutanese agencies in areas such as tourism development.

Elaborating on the evolving landscape of bilateral relations, Ambassador Makawadee outlined key areas of interest for Thailand, particularly in enhancing economic cooperation through the recently signed free trade agreement (FTA).

"The FTA will facilitate trade, enhancing mutual economic growth, aiming to increase annual trade to $120 million (4 billion baht), significantly up from last year's $13 million," she said, emphasising the importance of balancing imports and exports between the two nations.

The Ministry of Commerce of Thailand plans to improve necessary rules and regulations to facilitate the Thai-Bhutan FTA so that it can take effect on Jan 1, 2026. The potential for increased tourism and investment opportunities looms large in discussions around the FTA.

The free trade agreement is expected to give consumers in both countries greater access to each other's products at lower prices. The completion of Gelephu Airport is a step toward achieving this goal, creating a new air cargo route for Bhutan and beyond, according to the Thai ambassador.

Not only does this visit symbolise diplomatic relations, but it also underscores collaboration in development projects such as the Gelephu Mindfulness City (GMC), which is dedicated to the agro-industry and food processing.

This initiative represents a bright future for Bhutan, set amidst stunning natural landscapes. A Thai firm is part of the consulting team in the project's initial phase.

GMC is a highly visionary initiative for Bhutan's future. There are many projects around the world aimed at upgrading infrastructure and technological capabilities.

Both nations plan to celebrate their cultural heritage, and tourism emerges as a vital bridge. Although Bhutan has not aimed for mass tourism, the Thai ambassador says she is confident that the country can cater to travellers who appreciate culture and nature.

At the same time, Thailand has seen a burgeoning interest from Bhutanese tourists, as evidenced by the successful Amazing Thailand Festival organised by the Tourism Authority of Thailand and the Thai Trade Centre in Thimphu last week.

In Thailand, Bhutan is already well-known among this group of travellers, so no further introduction is needed. At the same time, Thailand is a popular destination for Bhutanese, and the country is going to promote Thailand as a destination that has something to offer everyone in the family, ranging from shopping malls to theme parks and from golf courses to hospitals for those seeking international-standard treatment.

A Thimphu resident summed up the sentiment: "With the prospect of strengthened ties and collaborative ventures on the horizon, this royal visit promises to usher in an era of flourishing friendship."