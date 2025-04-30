Strengthening ties between Thailand and Israel

Listen to this article

A Thai farmer works in a field in Rosh Pinna town in the Upper Galilee in Israel. Many Thais are returning to work in the agricultural sector there despite the ongoing Israel-Hamas war. (Photo: 123RF)

As the State of Israel marks its 77th Independence Day, we celebrate this special occasion with hearts full of pride, gratitude, and reflection. This day is a celebration of our resilience, innovation, and the enduring spirit of our people. It is also a time to honour the close and growing bonds we share with other nations -- and among them, the friendship with the Kingdom of Thailand is a cherished and long-lasting bond.

This year's Independence Day comes at a particularly complex and emotional time for Israel. We continue to confront the consequences of the brutal attack by Hamas terrorists on Oct 7, 2023 -- the darkest day in recent Israeli history. While we have been able to bring many of the hostages back home, we are still grappling with the pain of the fact that 59 hostages remain in captivity in the Gaza Strip. Among them are three Thai workers, two of whom were tragically confirmed dead and one whose whereabouts remain unknown. These losses are deeply mourned in Israel. These individuals, including the Thai workers, are remembered with sorrow and respect by the entire Israeli nation.

We strongly believe that peace will only be possible when Hamas, the vicious terrorist organisation responsible for the Oct 7 massacre, is no longer present in the Gaza Strip and governing it. As long as this terror organisation continues to threaten innocent lives and disrupt regional stability, the hope for peace remains elusive. Israel is determined to secure the return of all remaining hostages, to ensure that such tragedies will never happen again, and to defend and protect our people and sovereignty.

Despite the hardships, ties between Israel and Thailand are even closer and brighter. Our friendship stands as a beacon of cooperation, mutual respect and human connection. In recent years, this partnership has blossomed across multiple sectors, driven by shared goals and complementary strengths.

One of the most exciting areas of collaboration is food technology (FoodTech). As the world seeks sustainable, innovative solutions to feed growing populations, Israel has emerged as a global leader in agricultural innovation, alternative proteins, precision farming and climate-resilient technologies. These are areas where Israel and Thailand are increasingly working together, combining Israeli know-how of small start-up companies with Thailand's agricultural richness and big powerhouses.

Cybersecurity is another dynamic frontier where both nations are finding common ground. Israel's advanced cybersecurity capabilities are being matched with Thailand's rapid digital transformation. Together, we are creating opportunities for training, investment and mutual development, thus ensuring that our citizens are protected and our economies are well-positioned for the challenges of tomorrow.

A central pillar of the Israel-Thailand relationship is the remarkable Thai labour community in Israel. Thai workers are an essential part of our agricultural sector and are known for their dedication and skill. We deeply value their contributions to Israeli society and the personal bonds they foster every day.

Recently, our Minister of Labour made an official trip to Thailand. This important visit strengthened our government-to-government ties and opened the door to significant advancements in our labour partnership. One of the key outcomes of these discussions is expanding employment opportunities for Thai workers in Israel, beyond agriculture into other sectors such as construction and industry.

To support this expansion, both governments are working towards increasing the annual number of Thai workers coming to Israel. From the current average of 8,000 workers per year, we are now preparing to raise this number to 13,000 and potentially up to 20,000. This initiative reflects the trust and deep cooperation between our two countries and our shared desire to create dignified work opportunities for Thai citizens in Israel.

These advancements are not only about policy but also about people. The ties between Israel and Thailand exist at every level: government to government, business to business, and people to people. Every Thai worker, every student exchange, every business venture and every act of cultural exchange adds a new thread to the fabric of our friendship.

Israeli tourists have long played a role in deepening this connection. Before the Covid-19 pandemic, around 200,000 Israelis visited Thailand each year, and that number had already surpassed 300,000 by the end of 2024, with hopes of continued growth. More recently, the bond between our countries was further demonstrated during the tragic earthquake that impacted Thailand and the collapse of the State Audit Office building that resulted in the loss of many lives. Israel was among the first foreign nations to respond, sending a 22-member Search and Rescue Team to assist Thai authorities in their mission. These moments we have shared together continue to strengthen the enduring partnership between our two nations.

As we mark 77 years of Israeli independence, we look forward to remembering our past and also to building a brighter future together with our Thai friends. In times of peace and challenge alike, this partnership remains strong and full of promise.

This year's Independence Day message also holds personal significance for me, as it marks the final year of my tenure as the Ambassador of Israel to the Kingdom of Thailand. It has been a profound honour to represent the State of Israel in your beautiful and gracious country. Over the past years, I have witnessed firsthand the strength of our bilateral relationship, demonstrated through official agreements and government-level cooperation, as well as in the warmth, generosity and goodwill of the Thai people.

I will carry with me countless memories of kindness, collaboration and mutual respect from the vibrant Thai-Israeli communities to the tireless efforts of our partners across ministries, businesses and civil society. It has been a privilege to contribute to the growth of this relationship and to help deepen the bonds between our nations.

As I complete my mission in a few months, I do so with a heart full of gratitude and confidence in the future of Israeli-Thai relations. I will leave knowing that the ties between our two countries are stronger than ever and will continue to flourish in the years to come.