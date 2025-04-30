The roadway to enabling governance

This Nov 27, 2024 photo shows people voting in a local election in Bang Phli district of Samut Prakan province. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

On May 11, communities across Thailand will vote in 2,469 municipal elections. Despite these polls being routine, they are a pivotal test of the country's commitment to moral leadership and enabling governance at the grassroots level.

Local politicians may not command the same spotlight as national figures, but their decisions shape daily life, from road repairs and waste management to community development. If they serve with integrity, towns and cities thrive. If they succumb to corruption or complacency, everyone suffers. These elections present a rare opportunity to demand higher standards from those who would lead our communities.

First of all, we need to look at what "moral leadership at the grassroots" is.

Moral leadership means guiding decisions by ethics, honesty, and a genuine commitment to public service. Though this may sound lofty, it is demonstrated in practical ways. A leader with integrity says no to under-the-table deals and yes to transparent decisions that prioritise community welfare. When officials act ethically, they build trust. Citizens are more likely to support initiatives when they believe their leaders work sincerely for the public good.

In contrast, nepotism and graft quickly breed cynicism. When voters conclude that "all politicians are the same", political disengagement follows. Electing honest local leaders can break this cycle and restore faith that politics, even at the grassroots, can still be a noble calling. Moral leadership is beyond pork-barrel politics.

Moral leadership also requires resisting the misuse of public resources for political gain. A major pitfall in local politics is pork-barrel spending -- using public funds for pet projects to sway voters. For instance, a council might hastily pave a few roads before Election Day to impress one neighbourhood, even if other areas have greater needs. Such practices waste resources and neglect broader community priorities.

While pork-barrel promises may deliver short-term gains to a few, they ultimately divert funds from projects that benefit everyone. Worse, pork-barrel spending often accompanies corruption: rigged contracts, inflated budgets, and kickbacks. Communities must reject this approach. Voters should beware of candidates offering cash or gifts and instead support those with clear, inclusive plans for community development. Good governance is not about winning favours but building a future for all.

Beyond personal integrity and avoiding pork-barrel policies lies a deeper structural change: building a system that empowers citizens. This is the heart of enabling governance -- shifting from control to collaboration.

Instead of a top-down attitude, an enabling local government asks residents, "What do you need and how can we help?" It invites citizens into the decision-making process. For example, a municipal council can hold open meetings where residents can weigh in on budget priorities or community projects. An enabling administration also supports grassroots initiatives, whether a neighbourhood welfare programme or a community economic effort, by offering resources and cutting red tape. When people feel heard and see their ideas enacted, they gain a sense of ownership, not just in their community but also in local government itself. Enabling governance turns local government into a two-way street of trust and accountability.

The beauty of enabling governance is that it depends on citizens. True enabling governance cannot be built by elected leaders, administrators, or civil servants alone. Citizens must play an active role. Their first and most basic responsibility is to vote. A strong turnout on May 11 will send a clear message that people care about who leads their communities. In particular, government workers, merchants, and traditionally less politically active groups must step forward.

Yet participation should not end at the ballot box. Citizens must stay engaged by attending local meetings, asking questions, and demanding transparency in spending and decision-making. Choosing the right leaders from the start is just as critical.

Voters must look beyond old patronage, networks, personal ties, and vote-buying tactics. Instead, they should focus on candidates with honest reputations and concrete ideas for community improvement. A vote should no longer be seen as a personal favour but as a deliberate decision to hire the best person for the job. Voting is not the end -- it is the beginning. By staying involved after the election, praising good work and calling out missteps, citizens ensure that officials keep their promises and serve with integrity.

In short, voting is an act of planting the seed of enabling governance.

Though rich with a cultural legacy spanning over seven centuries, Thailand's political soil presents challenges for planting the seed of enabling governance. Deep-rooted traditions, bureaucratic inertia, and patron-client networks have resisted change for generations. Reforming such entrenched systems demands a profound cultural shift -- and as history shows, cultural shifts take time.

Two dominant sociological theories help explain this dilemma. One argues that individuals create effective systems through agency, integrity, and collective will. The other contends that strong systems must first exist to cultivate responsible citizens. In Thailand's case, both views must inform efforts to build a democratic culture that is simultaneously citizen-driven and institutionally sound.

Against this backdrop, the People's Party (PP) candidacy in 97 municipalities is a noteworthy development, even if their chances of winning more than a few seats appear slim. The PP positions itself as a reformist movement seeking to move Thai governance away from clientelism and rent-seeking towards an enabling society.

If the PP secures a few mayoral seats, it will have the chance to show that change can grow from the ground up. Their post-election performance will speak louder than campaign rhetoric. If they resist rent-seeking, sidestep cronyism, and demonstrate enabling governance, they will not only strengthen their standing for future national elections but also prove that enabling governance is politically possible in Thailand.

Ultimately, the future of local governance will not be decided in campaign speeches, but in the hard, patient work of building trust, empowering citizens, and putting principles into practice. May 11 marks only the beginning of a longer journey -- one that must be sustained longer after the votes are counted.