Sea gypsies need help

Land conflicts on Lipe island -- home to sea gypsies -- have flared up again amid concerns over land grabs by greedy business operators in this part of the southern province of Satun.

On April 27, a company involved in a long-standing land ownership dispute blatantly tore down Ban Koh Lipe school's canteen and toilets in its bid to claim part of the school land.

This school has been at the centre of land conflict for years. In late 2022, the company sparked an outcry when it built a fence blocking access to the school. The fence, which was later demolished, also cut off an old pathway that links the community's habitat with the beach.

The confrontation prompted the Prayut Chan-o-cha government to ask deputy police chief Surachate Hakparn to head a panel tackling land conflicts across the island.

Pol Gen Surachate pledged a swift probe into false land claims. Yet luck was not on the sea gypsies' side, as the deputy RTP chief fell from grace, and while the government found a replacement, it has yet to approve a budget for the mission.

With several interruptions, the process to verify land ownership is proceeding sluggishly.

False land claims are indeed a serious problem for Lipe island, where demand for land is high.

Last year, the National Park, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP) Department transferred a senior officer over complaints that he abused his authority in helping business operators encroach on forests on this popular island.

The root cause of the false land claims stems from the fact that several sea gypsies, or Urak Lawoi, an indigenous group who lacks literacy and legal knowledge, fell prey to greedy land speculators as they sought land ownership documents decades after settling in the area in the late 1890s.

The situation worsened as the island, with a silvery beach and turquoise sea, became a world-class tourist site in the south Andaman Sea.

Under such circumstances, several sea gypsies were kicked off their land in recent decades.

Almost half the community, or 125 families, became illegal occupants of their own land, which was turned into high-end resorts.

With regard to the demolition of school canteen and toilets, some rights activists and sea gypsies claim that state authorities stayed idle: a dereliction of duty on their part.

They were upset with the company's bid to demolish the school facilities while the verification process is still going on.

Needless to say, the destruction of the school facilities is a sign that the business will not give in, but is intent on pursuing a massive land grab. The state needs to step in.

Long-term solutions are needed for the embattled sea gypsies to ensure their rights are not encroached upon, and they can maintain a traditional lifestyle without threat or intimidation in whatever form.

This requires sincerity on the part of the government to honour its promises to the indigenous group. It must give the panel working on solving the land conflict the tools and budgets it needs so it can work quickly for the benefit of the sea gypsies who would otherwise be further marginalised.