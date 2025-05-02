Chambers case must end

Thailand's economy is under strain. Tariff talks with the Trump administration are stalled. Growth is plunging. Global tensions are rising. The last thing the country needs is a diplomatic crisis triggered by a flimsy lèse majesté charge -- especially one that the public prosecutor now refuses to pursue.

Paul Chambers, an American academic at Naresuan University, is known for his research on the Thai military -- work that has long irritated powerful figures in uniform.

When he was charged with lèse majesté and computer-related crimes early last month, the US responded swiftly, expressing concern and pledging to monitor the case closely.

The timing couldn't be worse. The World Bank slashed Thailand's growth forecast to 1.6% -- the lowest in the region. The IMF cut its projection to 1.8%. Moody's downgraded Thailand's economic outlook to negative, citing high fiscal and economic risks.

Resolving the tariff standoff with the US is urgent. But progress has stalled.

Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, alleged de facto leader of the Pheu Thai Party, warned that the US tariff decision hinges not only on trade deficits but also on "national security considerations and lawsuits against Americans".

The implication is clear: Thailand's growing closeness with China and the lèse majesté case against Dr Chambers are being watched closely in Washington.

The charge against Dr Chambers is also being watched by the international human rights community, which has repeatedly criticised Thailand for weaponising lèse majesté laws to silence dissent.

Now, the case risks turning into a diplomatic fault line, where a mistranslated Facebook post spiralled into a full-blown trade and credibility crisis.

The charge -- punishable by years in prison -- could not be flimsier.

It was filed by the commander of the 3rd Army Region, who also heads Isoc Region 3. His office reportedly told the House Committee on Military Affairs that the charge was based on a Facebook post accusing Dr Chambers of lèse majesté.

The key evidence?

A brief promotional blurb for a webinar in Singapore, where Dr Chambers was listed as a speaker.

But Dr Chambers didn't write the blurb. It was written by the organiser. In English. The Facebook post included a Thai translation that was inaccurate and misleading, wrongly implying that Dr Chambers authored the alleged offence.

Isoc failed to check the original. Or worse -- they did and pressed ahead anyway.

It is the right call, therefore, that Sompong Yenkaew, chief of the Office of Public Prosecutors Region 6, eventually ruled not to indict Mr Chambers.

But the legal process isn't over.

The case now goes to Police Region 6. If they agree with the decision, Dr Chambers walks free. If not, the Office of the Attorney General will make the final call.

The decision of the public prosecutor speaks volumes. The flimsy case was not prepared properly, and it should not have got that far. It's time to put an end to this legal conundrum. Now.