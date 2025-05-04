Pet ordinance draws backlash

Listen to this article

The new pet control ordinance issued by the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), while necessary, has caused a stir and drawn criticism from animal welfare advocates.

Animal welfare groups argue the regulation -- announced in the Royal Gazette in January -- was introduced with little, if any, public consultation.

Hope Thailand, an animal welfare advocacy group, said that when it received an invitation to a forum held on May 1, there was hope it could push for changes to the points it disagreed with.

But that was not the case. The group learned the ordinance is already set to take effect in January next year. "They invited me just to acknowledge it, not to offer advice," said Piraboon Charoenwai of Hope Thailand.

Mr Piraboon raised concerns about the lack of awareness, noting that while the ordinance will affect a large number of people, few actually know about it.

He makes a valid point. As a matter of principle, any regulation with widespread impact should be preceded by public consultation and a strong public awareness campaign.

Under the ordinance, pet owners will be required to register their pets at district offices and present vaccination records. Microchip implantation will also be mandatory.

In addition, dog owners must keep their pets on a leash when outside. Those with aggressive breeds -- such as Rottweilers and Pit Bulls -- or dogs with a strong bite, must use reinforced leashes and also fit their dogs with muzzles. Owners who allow these animals to roam freely face a maximum fine of 25,000 baht.

Even more controversial is the quota system, which limits the number of pets a person can raise depending on the size of their residence. Condo residents living in units of up to 80 square metres may keep only one pet; those in larger units over 80 square metres may keep two.

Owners of detached houses on plots no larger than 20 square wah (1 wah equals 4 square metres) may keep two pets. Those with plots up to 50 square wah may keep three, and up to 100 square wah may keep four. Homeowners with plots larger than 100 square wah are allowed up to six animals. These restrictions do not apply to registered pet farms or pet shops.

While the quota rule is not retroactive, owners whose number of pets exceeds the new limit are required to inform their district office. Critics argue the ordinance does not address the root issue -- the rising population of stray dogs and cats.

There are no consistent figures on the number of strays, as different agencies provide conflicting data. The BMA reported that, as of last year, there were just over 8,900 stray dogs and about 11,000 stray cats. However, advocacy groups claim the real numbers are much higher.

Meanwhile, animal welfare shelters are limited and cannot accommodate the growing number of pets abandoned by their owners. While Thais generally love animals, the country lacks sufficient shelters and there are few organised animal adoption systems in place.

Shockingly, there are only two BMA-run animal shelters for stray cats and dogs. One, in Prawet district, has a capacity for 1,000 animals. The other, in Tabtan district of Uthai Thani province, can house up to 5,000 animals.

The Tabtan centre opened in 1995 under then-governor Samak Sundaravej, who initiated the move to clear stray dogs from the city's streets ahead of an international conference, fearing the animals would tarnish Bangkok's image. Around 2,000 dogs are currently housed at the Tabtan facility.

Animal lovers are calling on the BMA to take greater responsibility by finding more places for stray animals or supporting welfare activists and kind-hearted individuals in caring for them. More must also be done to promote stray animal adoption or step up sterilisation efforts. Activists emphasise the need for stricter action against pet owners who abandon their animals. One social media user lamented that not a single owner who has dumped a pet has ever been punished.

Stray animals often create tension in communities. Kind-hearted people who feed them in public, yet are unable to adopt them, are sometimes vilified. As few strays are neutered, their numbers rise rapidly. The BMA must be open to public concerns and revise the ordinance to include more public input.