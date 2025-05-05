Charm alone is not enough

Listen to this article

Thailand's tourism industry, long regarded as one of the kingdom's economic crown jewels, is showing signs of severe fatigue.

The recent drop in international tourist arrivals -- especially during peak periods like Songkran -- should not be seen as a seasonal dip, but a red flag for policymakers, tourism authorities and sector stakeholders.

Feedback from tourists -- widely shared after a Bangkok Post Learning discussion went viral -- suggests Thailand may no longer offer the value-for-money reputation it once enjoyed. Thailand's rich cultural heritage, world-class cuisine and natural beauty can no longer guarantee our visitors enchanting experiences.

Their frustrations are valid. Many tourists are discouraged by inflated or dual-pricing, outdated visa procedures and the unchecked proliferation of cannabis use in public spaces.

Foreign travellers are reported to be paying two to three times more for accommodation than they were just five years ago.

Some reports tell of rip-offs at restaurants in tourist areas where a basic dinner for two can exceed 7,000 baht -- rivalling prices in Western capitals. Airfares have also surged, with flights from Europe or the US often costing triple pre-pandemic rates. Even Thai citizens increasingly feel priced out of their own country's tourist hotspots.

From littered beaches and broken sidewalks to overcrowded landmarks and rising safety concerns, poor infrastructure and weak regulation sour visitors' experience. Thailand is losing its charms. While policymakers and supporters revel in the liberalisation of cannabis, the policy has alienated family travellers. Some tourists have even cited the pervasive smell of marijuana as a reason they may think twice about a return visit.

Thailand's visa system only makes things worse, and the recent reduction from 60 to 30 days goes against the goal of encouraging longer visits.

Worse still is the perception of discrimination, particularly the two-tier pricing system, where foreigners pay much more than locals for everything from national parks to taxis.

Meanwhile, regional competitors are seizing the opportunity to make gains. Vietnam, Malaysia, Cambodia and the Philippines are gaining ground with competitive pricing, cleaner infrastructure and more.

Tourism is not a luxury for Thailand; it is a lifeline. Contributing about 12% of GDP and generating trillions of baht annually, it supports the livelihoods of over 10 million people.

The government has set a target of 37.5 million foreign tourists in 2025, with projected revenue of 1.78 trillion baht. Without urgent reform, these numbers will remain a pipe dream.

The first step must be to eliminate the dual pricing model and devise smarter strategies that reward advance bookings, off-peak travel or long stays -- regardless of nationality.

Transport and immigration pain points must be resolved. Visa processes must be streamlined. Airport access, ride-hailing options and digital payments must be improved. Above all, the overriding ethos must shift from volume to value with cleaner infrastructure, better service and community-based tourism at its core.

In the minds of many global travellers, Thailand is shifting from "must-see" to "maybe later." Simply waiting for nostalgia to prod tourists into making a return is a losing strategy.

This is a wake-up call. Not for the tourists -- for us.