Parliament's costly legacy

Listen to this article

Construction of the Sappaya-Sapasathan building began in 2013 and it was originally scheduled to open in late 2015. By the time it finally opened in July 2019, its budget had ballooned from 13 billion baht to 24 billion baht. (Photo: Nittaya Nattayai)

Many years ago, national artist Theeraphol Niyom was one of the architects who helped design the current parliament building, Sappaya-Sapasathan, which is situated on the Chao Phraya River, On one occasion, he told the media that the parliament's blueprint was drawn to inspire elected members and senators to do good things and fear bad deeds.

To that end, the team's architects were inspired by classic literature, specifically Trai Bhum Phra Ruang, a Thai epic about the three worlds: earth, heaven, and hell, which included lessons about karma.

While parts of the building are modern and built for environmental conservation reasons, it incorporates a structure that connotes moral and spiritual concepts.

At the heart of the building, the golden krueang yot finial pagoda decorative spire is meant to look like Mount Sumeru, part of heaven.

The valid question is whether the Thai parliament can serve its noble goal.

Hopefully, it is.

Yet, at this stage, just four years after its opening, Sappaya-Sapasathan has regrettably become a symbol of how taxpayers' money has been spent irresponsibly and lavishly.

To begin with, a four-year building delay caused its budget to go from 14 billion to 22 billion baht. Despite being a relatively new building, there have been complaints of malfunctions -- water leaks during rain, wastewater in the indoor Emerald Pond, and malfunctions at meeting rooms and the sound system.

Fresh proposals recently asked for an additional 1 billion baht to fund 10 renovation projects.

Among them are the 113 million baht proposed to fund the refurbishment of parliament's Sala Kaeo (Crystal Pavilion), 115 million baht to build another museum, and 117 million baht to refurbish the parliamentary kitchen area and repurpose part of it as a recreation room.

Another 150 million is requested to fill the Emerald Pond, originally designed to cool the temperature within the building.

Yet, a poor water treatment system has turned it into a breeding ground for mosquitoes, and something that many people have managed to fall into. Lawmakers now want to convert the pond into a co-working space and coffee stores.

The 10 proposals are just the first batch.

Although there will soon be a subway stop in front of the parliament and vacant space in the military compound to rent, lawmakers are also planning to ask for a 4-billion-baht budget to build an additional car park.

The proposals show how out of touch with reality our lawmakers can be.

The renovation proposals also raise questions about how far current users of the parliament can tamper with the building and its functions.

The parliament building is built and paid for by taxpayers to serve its intended functions and purposes. Public money must be well spent on the building and not frivolously.

The onus will fall on lawmakers in the Upper House, who will have to approve or vote down this lavish request in the fiscal budget later this month.

Our lawmakers are known to be ferocious in using microscopic lenses to criticise and scrutinise state officials' budget requests.

Now, it is time for lawmakers to do the same for senseless renovation projects that some want for the parliament building.