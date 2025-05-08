Violence tests peace hopes

The escalating violence in the restive South in recent weeks is abominable. The random killings of almost a dozen people, mostly civilians, have seen the office of Chularajmontri -- the highest-ranking Thai Muslim cleric, who generally stays neutral -- joining condemnation of such acts.

Many link the upsurge in violence to the killing of a former uztas (Islamic teacher) in Narathiwat's Sugnai Kolok district on April 18, the day after the Paetongtarn Shinawatra government revealed a plan to lift martial law in parts of Yala, Pattani and Narathiwat.

The plan followed talks between Prime Minister Paetongtarn and her Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim.

Previously, the Malaysian leader discussed this issue with ex-premier Thaksin Shinawatra, the de facto leader of Pheu Thai.

Kuala Lumpur has played a facilitating role in peace negotiations from the beginning.

While the assailants' identity in the recent uptick in violence is unknown, analysts have blamed an extremist wing of the Barisan Revolusi Nasional Melayu-Patani (BRN) for the violence that has included the killing of a Buddhist novice, an elderly blind woman and her mentally-handicapped son.

After the attacks, the BRN issued a declaration, saying it did not approve of the killing of civilians. However, it was a vague declaration that did not dispel concerns about what the BRN leadership knows about the attacks and their perpetrators.

Some security agencies have discussed a rift between armed extremists and pro-peace factions within this rebel group.

The armed wing is reported to be upset with the dovish camp's willingness to consider the Thai authorities' conditions, particularly demands for zero violence and assurances that all agreements must be in keeping with the Thai constitution concerning land integrity, meaning no to the so-called Patani state option, ahead of planned peace talks.

Security expert Surachart Bamrungsuk noted that some BRN extremist elements appear to have embraced violence to the point that it might become a terrorist group as opposed to being a rebel one.

Mr Surachart said the escalating violence is aimed at pressuring the government to return to the negotiation table while maximising the BRN's own political benefits.

He says the BRN's primary goal is territorial separatism, not autonomous administration, as many believe. Peace negotiations have been suspended for about 10 years as Thai negotiators were unsure whether those they were talking with really had any authority.

Meanwhile, state agencies have reacted sluggishly, particularly due to a lack of cohesion among the Internal Security Operations Command and local agencies in the South.

The government needs to formulate a solid and enforceable strategy for handling the issue to achieve long-term and sustainable peace in the troubled region.

In so doing, the government must learn from past mistakes and show sincerity in resolving the insurgency. More importantly, while proceeding to revive peace negotiations, the government must do more, using all its abilities, to secure safe zones for civilians.

Importantly, the government needs to send a strong message to the BRN, which claims to disapprove of killing civilians, that it must be a part of the solution by cooperating with the Thai state in finding those who kill not only civilians but also jeopardise renewed peace talks.