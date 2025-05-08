Costly inaction on gender parity

Policewomen take a selfie after receiving awards in recognition of their service with the Royal Thai Police, on March 13, 2024. (Photo: Nutthawat Wichieanbut)

As I sat in the gender parity session at the WEF's Annual Meeting in Davos early this year, a familiar frustration washed over me.

Year after year, the best minds and policy experts from around the world gather to discuss the same pressing challenges.

Yet meaningful progress in gender parity somehow remains elusive.

The statistics presented at the session represented millions of women whose potential remains untapped, their dreams deferred by systemic barriers that we have failed to dismantle.

These women are members of our communities -- our daughters, nieces, friends, and neighbours. And in this era of technological advancements, it's unacceptable that so many are still unable to participate in society and the economy.

The maths is simple: if women participated in the global economy at the same rate as men, we could double the world's GDP.

This isn't just about fairness; it's about economic common sense.

In Thailand, women constitute approximately 59.3% of the labour force.

Yet, despite their substantial participation, they remain underrepresented in leadership positions. Women hold only 19% of board seats in Thai companies, below the global average of 23.3%.

However, in the corporate sector, Thailand shows a more positive trend, with 41% of top executive positions held by women and 42% of Thai companies having female CEOs or managing directors, the highest among 28 countries surveyed.

Yet, in Thailand, women held only 20.4% of elected seats in local government. This under-representation reflects societal norms that limit women's opportunities. Although women have made strides in leadership roles, their board representation remains inadequate, indicating substantial room for improvement.

Globally, only 6% of CEOs are women -- a trend that holds true in Thailand as well. The women in politics are still underrepresented. There are only few women represented in parliament.

Social norms place the care burden disproportionately on women, with 660 million women kept out of the workforce due to care responsibilities. No investment, no progress.

Investments that address women's health and close education gaps are critical in unlocking a more robust global economy. Despite the availability of trillions of dollars in global investment funds, only a few billion are invested in women-focused initiatives in developing countries, leaving many women without resources.

In the United States, women-founded companies have historically received less than 2% of funding. It's even lower than 1% in Europe. And in emerging economies, funding beyond micro-credit barely exists; women-owned businesses continue to be unsupported, undervalued, and under-financed.

We're not just failing women -- we're failing our economies.

While Thailand's corporate sector is diverse, but leadership gaps remain. Greater gender inclusion can boost innovation and financial performance.

Firstly, companies must implement effective policies -- shared parental leave, flexible work arrangements, and fair pay structures -- to remove barriers to women's advancement. Scaling these proven solutions can drive broader inclusivity.

Secondly, there must be stronger investment in critical areas that enable women to advance economically. Women in Thailand, particularly in rural areas, face challenges such as limited digital access, restricted funding opportunities, and a lack of supportive social safety nets. Invest in digital literacy, women-led businesses, and healthcare to promote economic inclusion.

Thirdly, the conversation around gender parity must shift from being viewed solely as a women's issue to being recognised as an economic imperative. When women participate fully in the workforce, the benefits extend beyond gender equity -- they drive national economic growth.

Economic empowerment transforms not just individual women, but entire communities.

New pathways were opened for people who otherwise had no prospects; rural women rose beyond traditional gender roles to achieve self-sufficiency, and girls secured future opportunities through sports and law enforcement pathways -- trajectories that were previously unheard of.

These changes are opening the eyes of the next generation to what is possible when the barriers to progress are removed. When women earn income, they invest in health, education, and nutrition. They create jobs. They lift others as they rise. Failing to invest in this catalyst for change is to miss a powerful mechanism for economic transformation.

Gender parity isn't just an economic necessity -- it's personal.

The next generation deserves a future where opportunity isn't defined by gender.

The data and solutions already exist. Thai businesses must go beyond token diversity, investors must back women-led ventures, and policymakers must strengthen gender-inclusive policies.

Thailand risks losing billions if women remain underrepresented. We can't afford another decade of slow progress.

Real change demands bold action -- not just from women, but from everyone. Achieving parity isn't about ticking a box; it's about building a more resilient, inclusive, and prosperous society for all.