Justice must ditch the glitz

Listen to this article

Smitthiphat Leenawarat, right, raises his hands together with his father and mother after learning the vote result in Thanyaburi, Pathum Thani, on Sunday night. (Photo: Pongpat Wongyala)

The recent phenomenon of talk show hosts and social media influencers seeking justice for the downtrodden represents a worrying trend for Thailand. While these celebrity crusaders offer an expedient shortcut for those seemingly failed by traditional mechanisms, their existence suggests that something could be seriously wrong with the nation's justice system.

A recent road rage incident in Pathum Thani highlighted this troubling trend. On April 17, when a video went viral showing Smitthiphat Leenawarat -- son of former Thanyaburi ex-mayor Krissada and younger brother of Pheu Thai MP Manasanan -- sideswiping a pickup truck driven by 65-year-old Prachak Duangyai, public outrage erupted.

The elderly victim suffered six broken ribs, while his wife Somsri was also injured in the incident. Mr Smitthiphat, a candidate for a seat in the Thanyaburi municipal election, has been charged with reckless driving and fined for driving with an expired license, among others.

The issue does not end there, however. Fearing the perpetrator's "influence", the elderly victims' family sought help from activist Guntouch Pongpaiboonwet, also known as Gun Jom Palang. The social media crusader not only advanced 60,000 baht for the couple's initial medical treatment but also launched a public campaign to make sure their ruined pickup truck would be replaced.

What began as a road rage case has seemingly morphed into something far more complex involving the plight of the elderly victims, public outrage towards a "privileged" perpetrator, and tension between a politically connected family and influential social media activists. These elements have spawned a dramatic narrative that has dominated TV talk shows and social media discussions.

The instant gratification and excitement of watching "justice" being served live online and on TV may have obscured a gloomy question: How can our justice system be so broken that victims are increasingly seeking the advocacy of influencers over support offered through institutional channels?

This is not just about the predominance of entertainment culture -- it represents a crisis of confidence. Each viral case resolved only after public pressure is applied, rather than proper legal procedures, further erodes trust in Thailand's judiciary and law enforcement institutions.

The recent conviction of two senior justice officials for helping Red Bull scion Vorayuth "Boss" Yoovidhya in the 2012 hit-and-run case in which a police officer was killed in Bangkok exacerbated this perception. Former deputy attorney-general Nate Naksuk was sentenced to three years in jail, while another ex-prosecutor was given two years for reducing the recorded speed of Vorayuth's Ferrari, which led to the dismissal of his indictment for reckless driving leading to death.

These institutional failures make for an uncomfortable truth that must not be overshadowed by "online justice", however entertaining it may be.

A truly functioning society cannot rely on viral videos and influencers to deliver justice. Influencers and viral videos may currently be shining a light on the issue, but they cannot guarantee structural change.

In the end, even the injuries to an innocent elderly couple caused by his rash driving were not enough to prevent Mr Smitthiphat's success in the Thanyaburi municipal election last weekend.

Reform of the justice system is essential. Citizens deserve a system that works for everyone, not just the rich or those who can get pally with a TV 'influencer".