Power politics

Listen to this article

A recent row that saw a policeman beaten for warning a politician not to take photos inside a polling booth confirms that local politics still wields significant influence over law enforcers.

The case has seemingly dashed hopes that belligerent local politicians and influential figures will behave better in the future.

A civil court in January sent a warning signal to local mafiosi by handing a life sentence to "Kamnan Nok", or Praween Chankhlai, a former Nakhon Pathom sub-district chief, for ordering the murder of a highway police officer during a party at his home two years ago.

But Sunday's beating seems to hammer home the point that influential figures have not been deterred -- and probably couldn't care less.

In the latest case, Siradanai "Golf" Plaiduang -- a member of the Songkhla Provincial Administration (PAO) -- and five of his assistants were arrested and denied bail for assaulting Pol Snr Sgt Maj Nisathit Kongthep.

The beating came after the officer warned an assistant of Mr Siradanai that taking a photo of his boss placing his paper into a ballot box was considered a violation of the voting law.

Mr Siradanai, son of a prominent local politician from the Democrat Party, was reportedly enraged and asked the officer: "Do you know who I am?" Six men then banded together to beat the policeman. The assault took place in full view of local residents casting their votes on Sunday.

Sadly, this ballot saga is not an isolated case or even that unusual in Thai society, where influential figures -- especially the scions influential people -- as well as politicians and businesspeople often trample the law and get away scot-free.

Mr Siradanai and his assistants can hardly be said to have clean images. Two of the five assistants who were arrested have criminal records and have been charged with involvement in online gambling. This begs the question of how political parties recruit members and their assistants. In this case, the Democrat Party publicly described the case as an "individual problem".

The "ballot photo row" reflects a toxic patronage system and culture of impunity in Thai society. It is usual to see law enforcers -- policemen, soldiers and officials -- visit events run by influential people and politicians. Such close connections are not limited to local politics.

At the national level, elite classes arranged by the National Defence College (NDC), Court of Justice, Election Commission (EC) and, more recently, the Royal Thai Police (RTP) help officials mingle with politicians and bigwigs in the private sector. Meanwhile, the distance between law enforcers and the public grows wider.

The justice system must prove all the pessimists wrong, and the police need to show their professionalism in this case, meaning that Mr Siradanai and the other suspects must have a fair trial. Otherwise, these belligerent figures will be further emboldened.