PM's Vietnam trip marks new era

Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa is greeted by his Vietnamese counterpart Bui Thanh on Feb 24. (Photo: Thai government)

Paetongtarn Shinawatra is scheduled to make an official visit to Vietnam from tomorrow to Friday, the first by a Thai prime minister in over a decade.

Notably, during this visit, the two sides are expected to upgrade their relationship to a comprehensive strategic partnership (CSP), marking a pivotal step forward in bilateral ties that have matured steadily over the past five decades.

On the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the liberation of South Vietnam and national reunification on April 30, Ms Paetongtarn has extended a message of congratulations to Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, underscoring the importance Thailand places on the close friendship and neighbourly relations between the two nations.

She reaffirmed Thailand's commitment to working closely with Vietnam to further strengthen and elevate bilateral ties to new heights.

The incoming visit is seen as a reflection of both countries' shared determination to enhance cooperation across multiple sectors amid growing regional complexities.

It also sets the stage for celebrations of the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2026. Thailand and Vietnam established diplomatic relations in 1976 and elevated their cooperation to a Strategic Partnership in 2013 -- the first such agreement between two Asean member states.

That partnership was upgraded in 2019 to an Enhanced Strategic Partnership, followed by the implementation of a Plan of Action for 2022–2027.

The expected Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP) upgrade marks a leap in bilateral cooperation, aligning the relationship with broader strategic goals in the region.

Ms Paetongtarn's visit to Hanoi comes on the heels of a series of high-level engagements, including a phone call from Ms Chinh shortly after her election and a first face-to-face meeting at the Asean Summit in Jakarta in October 2024.

HRH Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn visited Vietnam in 2024, and Vietnam's National Assembly chairman paid an official visit to Thailand in 2023 on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of the strategic partnership.

During Thai Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa's recent visit to Vietnam, discussions were held to prepare for the upcoming visit and the 4th Thailand-Vietnam Joint Cabinet Retreat (JCR), which is expected to be revived during Ms Paetongtarn's trip, underscoring the shared commitment to expanding cooperation in a structured and comprehensive manner.

Thailand would be the fourth Asean member to have a CSP with Vietnam, which has previously declared CSPs with 12 countries, including most of the major powers in the world.

Meanwhile, Thailand has signed CSPs with China and Japan. Notably, both Vietnam and Thailand signed 17 free trade agreements (FTAs), of which Thailand signed the latest with Bhutan earlier this month.

The upgraded partnership is expected to strengthen cooperation in key areas, including politics, security, economic development, infrastructure, tourism, and people-to-people exchanges.

Economic ties form a central pillar of bilateral relations. In 2024, trade between Thailand and Vietnam reached US$20.2 billion (672 billion baht), representing a 6.3% increase from the previous year.

Both countries have set a target of $25 billion in bilateral trade in the near future, with an emphasis on sustainable and balanced growth.

Thailand is one of Vietnam's top foreign investors, with over 700 projects and a total registered capital of more than $15 billion. It ranks ninth among all foreign investors in Vietnam and second among Asean countries, trailing only Singapore.

Thai investments are spread across sectors including energy, manufacturing, agriculture, and retail.

The two governments are continuing to advance economic connectivity, including the "Three Connects" strategy, which seeks to integrate supply chains, improve infrastructure connectivity, and strengthen people-to-people ties.

A dedicated working group is expected to be launched to develop a roadmap for implementation and raise awareness among businesses and civil society in both countries.

Tourism has been identified as another area of strong potential. With improved infrastructure, expanded air connectivity, and regional travel initiatives, tourist exchanges between the two countries are on the rise.

Vietnam and Thailand are also exploring joint Asean tourism campaigns, such as the "Six Countries -- One Destination" programme initiated by Thailand, to attract more regional and long-haul travellers.

Cultural cooperation and sister-city relationships have also contributed to stronger people-to-people ties.

Education exchanges, language programmes, and cultural events are increasingly popular among younger generations, helping to foster mutual understanding and goodwill.

On the regional stage, Thailand and Vietnam continue to work closely through Asean mechanisms to promote peace, stability, and economic integration.

Both nations have voiced strong support for Asean centrality in navigating regional tensions and global economic headwinds.

With both countries having signed 17 FTAs there is growing potential for deepening regional and multilateral cooperation. The expected CSP will likely enhance alignment on international development agendas, sustainability, and climate resilience.

Ms Paetongtarn's visit comes at a time of renewed optimism in bilateral relations.

As Thailand and Vietnam prepare to celebrate 50 years of diplomatic relations, the anticipated upgrade to a CSP is not only symbolic -- it is expected to drive practical cooperation that benefits both countries and contributes to regional peace and prosperity.