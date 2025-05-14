The role of hydrogen in clean power

Listen to this article

Signs for oxygen and hydrogen gases are seen at a commercial-scale electrolyser at a hydropower generator near the town of Schenkenberg, north of Berlin, Germany. (Photo: Reuters)

On a hot afternoon in Chanthaburi province's Koh Jik, a small island striving for 100% renewable energy, a new power system is being tested. The goal? To see if hydrogen can keep the lights on when there's no sun or wind.

Koh Jik, cut off from the mainland's electricity grid, is well known for its solar power. It is one of the communities that tried solar panels two decades ago. Currently, most of the energy consumed is derived from solar panels and wind turbines. The community has received many environmental awards, including the 2024 Green Globe Award for its exemplary environmental conservation.

But to keep electricity stable, it still relies on diesel-powered generators and batteries. If the test succeeds, hydrogen could replace diesel as a clean backup, making the island fully green without emissions.

The experiment carried out early this year uses water and electrolysis to produce hydrogen, storing it in pressurised tanks, and then converting it back to electricity through fuel cells. Electricity used in the electrolysing process comes from solar panels. This approach aims to demonstrate how renewable energy sources, combined with hydrogen technology, can enable a completely CO2-free energy supply. The trial wouldn't just transform Koh Jik -- it could help shape Thailand's energy future with green hydrogen technology.

Thanks to its abundant sources and versatile uses, green hydrogen is the clean energy of the future. It can be used in transport, heating, electricity production, and storage. Since hydrogen comes from various sources, it is classified by different shades of colour and how it is produced, with different environmental impacts.

Hydrogen can also be classified by its different uses. In transport, hydrogen is used as a fuel in fuel cells to generate electricity for electric vehicles. Hydrogen is also used in oil refining and ammonia production for industrial uses.

Additionally, hydrogen is classified by colour based on its production method. Green hydrogen comes from renewable energy, blue hydrogen comes from natural gas with carbon capture, and grey hydrogen comes from natural gas without carbon capture. Other types include brown/black (from coal) and pink (from nuclear energy). This classification helps determine the environmental impact of hydrogen production, guiding its role in the transition to cleaner energy sources.

Another way hydrogen helps is by reducing natural gas consumption. It can be blended into natural gas pipelines, cutting emissions in the process. Thailand, for example, plans to mix 5% hydrogen with natural gas starting in 2030, though the exact source of this hydrogen is still unclear.

One of the biggest advantages of hydrogen is its ability to store energy. Since solar and wind power depend on the weather, any extra electricity generated on sunny or windy days can be used to produce hydrogen through electrolysis -- a process that splits water into hydrogen and oxygen using electricity. The hydrogen is then stored and later converted back into electricity when needed.

Unlike batteries, which lose charge over time, hydrogen can be stored for long periods without losing its quality. This makes it a dependable backup when solar and wind power aren't available, helping to keep the energy supply steady.

But hydrogen and batteries have their own strengths and limits.

For starters, hydrogen storage is currently about five times more expensive than battery storage.

Batteries are also great for short-term energy storage and can quickly supply power to stabilise electricity grids. They also use energy efficiently, being able to store and release electricity with minimal energy loss. But they take up space, are heavy, have limited capacity, and lose performance over time.

Hydrogen, however, doesn't wear out with use. It can store energy for a long time and be converted into different forms -- whether for heating, transport, or electricity generation. This flexibility makes it an excellent option for storing surplus renewable energy, especially during long, cloudy or rainy days.

A success story in Malaysia shows how hydrogen can be used to produce electricity in remote areas from surplus renewable energy.

The Long Loyang Health Clinic in Sarawak used to rely on diesel generators to power its operations. No longer. Before, it faced the high cost of diesel and transportation, especially during the rainy season, which made it hard for the clinic to run smoothly.

That changed when the clinic installed solar panels along with a hydrogen production and storage system. Now, excess renewable energy is stored as hydrogen, allowing the clinic to run around the clock, power essential medical equipment, and keep vaccines safely refrigerated.

Meanwhile, Koh Jik is now on its way to becoming 100% clean by replacing the last 3% of fossil fuels with hydrogen. Koh Jik also shows that incorporating hydrogen into small, off-grid energy systems is not only cleaner but also cheaper.

While diesel costs 62 cents per kilowatt-hour for the oil, engine operation, and transportation, the hydrogen production and storage system costs just 61 cents per kilowatt-hour. Most importantly, hydrogen lets surplus solar energy be stored without needing extra batteries or panels, making it perfect for space-limited locations.

The future of hydrogen is also getting brighter. The high cost will soon no longer be a problem. Green hydrogen costs are expected to drop by 50% by 2030 and could reach as low as $1 per kilogramme by 2050 in regions abundant with sun and wind. For example, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, China, the US, and Australia. As hydrogen becomes more affordable, it will offer a viable alternative to diesel, whose prices are expected to rise.

Despite the current challenges of hydrogen, including safety standards, technological complexity, and high initial investment costs, hydrogen is laying the groundwork for a cleaner energy future.

The future of energy is unfolding with hydrogen at the forefront of driving long-term sustainability.

Koh Jik's test run offers a glimpse into Thailand's cleaner energy future. As hydrogen technology advances and costs fall, it could be a game-changer, helping the country shift away from fossil fuels.