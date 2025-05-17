Thamanat aiming to push Bhumjaithai out of coalition

Listen to this article

Capt Thamanat Prompow, founder and adviser of the Klatham Party, gives a media interview after receiving a petition letter from dairy farmers, in this file photo taken on March 24. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

The latest “cobra” incident — involving a politician defecting to the Klatham Party — demonstrates Capt Thamanat Prompow’s fervent attempts to make his party an alternative choice for the Paetongtarn Shinawatra government.

There have been quite a few skirmishes between Pheu Thai and its major coalition partner, Bhumjaithai (BJT) — suggesting intense power games that are intensifying by the day. The two parties can barely look each other in the eye following a probe into a land scandal involving members of the BJT leader’s family in Pak Chong — said to have been arranged by Capt Thamanat.

Reportedly under his direction, the DSI also investigated alleged poll-rigging involving senators linked to the BJT. Mounting conflicts have sparked speculation about a breakup — meaning Pheu Thai would need the support of a third party.

For Klatham, snatching MPs from other parties is a quick tactic to recruit new members. Having more politicians under its wings would boost its bargaining power for more seats in the Paetongtarn cabinet.

The latest “political cobra” is Krit Chevathamanon, a Chon Buri MP for the People’s Party. The politician’s claims about differences with other PP colleagues as a reason for leaving the opposition party were questionable. Analysts see the departure as part of a vicious circle, with politicians placing their own gains before the public’s interest. Another politician in the People’s Party told the media that more fellow politicians, especially those in the eastern region, are packing their bags. It said each prospective defector gets an alluring offer: a lump sum of money, up to 55 million baht, with a 250,000-baht monthly salary, and a luxury vehicle.

However, with no signs of new elections or a situation in which a party is about to be dissolved, such an “out-of-season” offer is quite unusual.

It could be said that the defection drama has something to do with Capt Thamanat’s political ambitions. As the former secretary-general of the Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) and a former sidekick of Gen Prawit Wongsuwon, he was kicked out of the Prayut Chan-o-cha administration following his failed attempt to force the former junta head out during a no-confidence session. Without the junta in the picture, Capt Thamanat is ready for a bigger role. Just five months ago, he founded his Klatham Party and started to win local elections and woo defectors. A Klatham member even said, given his political capabilities, he deserves to be appointed “manager of the Paetongtarn government”.

It is no secret that Capt Thamanat wants to squeeze Klatham into the Pheu Thai-led coalition, as there is no need to keep the PPRP banner. Now that Klatham has 25 MPs in its camp (24 are PPRP defectors and one is the winner of the recent Nakhon Si Thammarat by-election), such a number gives Capt Thamanat more confidence. As mentioned above, he is now luring more MPs from smaller parties, and it’s expected that the number could increase to as many as 35.

New faces are said to be MPs and ex-MPs from the PPRP, Thai Sang Thai, and very likely a big rebel group from the United Thai Nation (UTN) Party under Suchart Chomklin, currently the deputy commerce minister. With regards to Klatham’s potential clout, it’s certain that more politicians will be tempted to join the party. Some liken the party to “Pheu Thai’s second branch”.

There are reports that Capt Thamanat initially wanted to transfer his nominee Narumon Pinyosinwat from the agriculture to commerce portfolio, replacing Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan. He planned to push a key MP to fill the gap left by Ms Narumon, while giving up the deputy agriculture minister’s position, now held by his brother. But since he did a good job for the party, Capt Thamanat may target the interior portfolio.

He is said to be the man whom Thaksin trusts most, for now. The two have a lasting bond as the former, who has solid control over Phayao and some northern areas, was formerly a member of the then Thai Rak Thai Party and stayed attached even to the party’s incarnations over a long time, spanning almost two decades, from 1999 to 2018.

It’s said that when Srettha Thavisin formed his cabinet after Pheu Thai dumped an MoU with the now dissolved Move Forward Party, it was Capt Thamanat who helped bridge the gap between Pheu Thai and the PPRP in the cabinet formation, using his old connections with Thaksin, who was then in self-exile. Thaksin, however, denied rumours that he had paid Capt Thamanat a heavy sum, 20 million baht, for the job.

When Ms Paetongtarn formed her government after Mr Srettha’s downfall, Capt Thamanat was furious as PPRP dropped his name from the cabinet line-up, citing his shady past, and that was around the time he broke up with his old boss, Gen Prawit Wongsuwon. He led a big rebel group, over 20 MPs, from PPRP to join the Paetongtarn cabinet, leaving Gen Prawit and those loyal to him in the cold. The PPRP had to take to the opposition benches.

Now, Capt Thamanat is busy working behind the scenes for the Paetongtarn government, securing deals with political groups and factions. It could be said he has made a few achievements. To Thaksin’s delight, Capt Thamanat had a hand in ruining the PPRP — the junta’s party.

Capt Thamanat, as chief adviser for the Klatham Party, played a key role in the poll victory of a Pheu Thai candidate, beating BJT’s choice, in the Provincial Administration Organisation in Prachin Buri following poll violence. And now politics is rattled with defection drama.

Capt Thamanat is aiming high with regards to a cabinet reshuffle that will likely happen soon. It’s evident that Pheu Thai and the BJT aren’t getting along well after quite a few rows. As Capt Thamanat’s Klatham is on standby, Pheu Thai feels it is in a position to bargain more with its coalition partner, if need be.

With more prospective defectors joining Klatham, Capt Thamanat wants to prove that his party, as mentioned earlier, is a key political spare in case Pheu Thai-BJT ties turn sour. Considering its potential, Klatham could become a key element, challenging BJT in the next election in political battlefields, particularly in the South, where Pheu Thai has no base at all.

In addition to the defection drama, there is another development regarding the uncertain fate of the People’s Party, which is haunted by ongoing lawfare.

The NACC launched an inquiry into the so-called “44 MFP MPs case” which involves a big group from the opposition who are to experience legal trouble for their role in endorsing the amendment of Section 112. Some, including Pita Limjaroenrat and members of the then MFP board, were handed a red card; now it’s the turn of the remaining MPs, totalling 25, who are in the People’s Party.

Their suspension means a political windfall for Pheu Thai, given the larger gap between the ruling and the opposition in parliamentary voting. If that is the case, Pheu Thai need not fear the threat of BJT any further as it may ditch its partner completely and embrace Klatham instead.

The politicians have engaged in a fierce fight, with the hope of maximising their gains. Like it or not, they have to play by the rules set by the old guard who are in full control of what can only be described as a divide and rule game.