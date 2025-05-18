Plagiarism, the bane of education

Plagiarism represents one of the gravest threats to academic integrity. That is why Chiang Mai University cannot afford to stay complacent about the recent plagiarism complaint filed by one of its faculty members.

Last month, Asst Prof Surachai Jongjitngam of the Faculty of Fine Arts filed a petition urging the university's executives to expedite an investigation into a plagiarism allegation he first raised eight months ago.

Asst Prof Surachai said a report on the survey of community art in Hod district, which he says he wrote solely himself, was slightly modified then republished as well as made available online with another person listed as the main author.

The lecturer says he filed a complaint immediately upon learning about the issue in May last year. He had a chance to testify before a panel in August. Since then, he has received no updates.

His frustration is understandable. But as Asst Prof Surachai rightly points out, this case is not just about protecting his own dignity as a researcher, it is also about protecting the university's reputation.

For academic institutions, original thought, honest inquiry and professional integrity form the cornerstone of their existence. When plagiarism goes unaddressed, it corrodes the very foundation that gives universities their purpose and legitimacy.

What moral authority does a university have to teach if it does not uphold ethical standards itself?

It is true that no educational institution can wipe out plagiarism completely -- such an expectation would be unrealistic. What matters, however, is how it responds when plagiarism happens. That response is the true measure of their moral and academic standing.

In his petition, Asst Prof Surachai said he had submitted detailed evidence supporting his allegation to the committee. Given the nature of the allegation -- which involves comparing two documents and interviewing those involved -- it is reasonable to ask why the process has taken this long.

While a few months may be necessary to conduct a thorough inquiry, an eight-month delay without transparency is indefensible.

The silence on the university's part is deeply disturbing. It is not only Asst Prof Surachai who fears the "investigation" might extend for so long that it would eventually fade from public interest -- members of the intelligentsia and concerned citizens are equally sceptical of the university's apparent inaction.

If there is nothing to hide, why the hesitation? Inaction and silence do not bode well for the institution that prides itself on "academic excellence and social responsibility".

As the country's first higher education institution established outside Bangkok, Chiang Mai University has set for itself the admirable goal of serving as "a centre of knowledge and research guided by academic freedom, moral integrity and social awareness". It also seeks to produce graduates who are "masters of knowledge, critical thinking and practical behaviour".

Regarding plagiarism specifically, the university provides its staff with an online checking tool for academic publications. There is no reason to suspect the university of ignoring a behaviour that could damage its academic integrity.

But checking systems are only as good as their enforcement. To preserve its credibility, Chiang Mai University must ensure all allegations of plagiarism are investigated thoroughly and transparently, with consequences enforced where warranted. That is the only way to foster a culture that values originality, intellectual labour and proper citation -- the very basis for academic excellence and moral integrity.

The plagiarism complaint filed by Asst Prof Surachai is more than a personal grievance -- it is a test of Chiang Mai University's resolve. How the administration responds will send a message not only to its own faculty and students, but also to the wider academic community and public about the standards it chooses to uphold.

In 2023, the Education Ministry ordered universities to take a tougher stance on ghostwriting and plagiarism after 33 academics from eight universities had been found guilty of academic fraud for having paid to have their names associated with academic research.

The ministry also urged universities to take legal action against staff found guilty of plagiarism, noting such misconduct undermines the credibility of Thai universities in the eyes of the international academic community.

In light of this, Chiang Mai University must conclude the inquiry without delay and share the findings openly. Anything less would not only betray its own standards but also compromise the standing of Thai higher education as a whole.