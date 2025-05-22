Reckoning on the horizon

Amid the probe into allegations of vote-rigging in the last Senate election, Thai politics has entered untested waters that could prefigure a storm on the horizon.

Analysts see rising discontent over the controversial Senate election and related probe as a war between the red camp (the Pheu Thai Party) and the blue camp (the Bhumjaithai Party, or BJT).

As the conflict grows, the ruling and second-largest party in the coalition are hardly seeing eye to eye.

Pheu Thai must be uncomfortable with the BJT's dominance over the Upper Chamber, given the fact the institution has enormous power related to the appointment of members of independent agencies such as the National Anti-Corruption Commission, charter court, Election Commission (EC), and the Office of the Attorney General.

In the latest development, Kusumalwati Sirikomut -- a failed candidate in the last Senate election and a former lawmaker from Pheu Thai -- submitted a petition to the EC and the charter court seeking the disbandment of the BJT, as well as red cards for the party's executives for allegedly interfering in the poll.

Another activist was due to lodge a petition against the BJT yesterday.

Despite all this, party leader Anutin Charnvirakul denies the allegations, and has threatened legal action in response.

The expanding probe by the EC and the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) has without doubt sent shockwaves through the Upper House.

This marks the first time in nine decades of Thai democracy that any member of the Senate -- which serves as a crucial check-and-balance mechanism for parliament -- has had to face a probe for possible election fraud.

The first group of senators accused of collusion, totalling 55, have already been summoned to acknowledge the charges. Another 138 senators, including two on the reserve list, are set to be dragged in next.

Some reports even claim the party's top brass had a hand in trying to rig the elections.

Senators in the blue camp have moved to counter this by discreetly accelerating the appointment process for three vacant seats in the NACC, to when parliament convenes for the 2026 budget debate next week.

Moreover, the Senate has tried to push for the formation of committees to review candidates' ethical conduct and qualifications.

But not all of the senators agree with the appointment fast-tracking.

Nuntana Nantavaropas believes any senators linked to the collusion probe must be suspended from duty.

She plans to petition the charter court but only time will tell if her campaign bears fruit. Even if it does, delays in appointing key independent organisations pose a problem.

It's a catch-22 situation for the Upper Chamber and the country.

This political mess stems from negligence by the EC. It's regrettable the commission turned a blind eye to these Senate poll irregularities.

And while that probably boils down to incompetence or a lack of desire, the agency must still be held to account.