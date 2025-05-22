Future-shaping on shifting sands

A student paints the national flag of Thailand and the United States on the wall of the US Embassy in Bangkok in this undated file photo. (Photo: Patipat Janthong)

Today, as the world stands at yet another inflection point, I believe it is more important than ever to reflect not only on the history of our cooperation -- but also on how we can shape its future, together.

The international system that many of us helped build -- rooted in open trade, strategic alliances, and multilateral cooperation is facing new tests. The US-China dynamic continues to redefine global economic flows. Conflict persists in regions like the Middle East, Ukraine and Myanmar. New technologies such as artificial intelligence are redrawing the boundaries of possibility -- while also raising profound ethical and geopolitical questions. In such a world, countries like Thailand -- strategically located, diplomatically agile, and economically open -- can serve not as passive observers, but as active bridge-builders. We can be stabilising anchors in an uncertain world.

Allow me to share a perspective from my recent work on the crisis in Myanmar. As someone involved in regional peace-building efforts, I have seen firsthand the limitations of top-down diplomacy -- and I have seen the power of inclusive, principled pragmatism.

Stakeholders in Thailand have the potential to serve as a quiet but effective convener -- not only in political conflicts but also in shaping economic coalitions that span various ideologies. As a country, Thailand is also at the heart of Asean -- a region of 660 million people, fast-growing digital economies, and expanding middle-class consumption. With its stable institutions, robust infrastructure, and globally integrated supply chains, Thailand remains one of the most trusted entry points into the region. For American businesses, this is more than geography -- it is strategic certainty in an age of uncertainty.

Let me outline four areas where I believe Thailand and the United States can go further, together:

First is green energy and sustainable growth. Thailand has committed to carbon neutrality by 2050. But achieving this goal will require transformative investment in energy transition, EV infrastructure, smart grids, and more. US companies are global leaders in clean energy innovation. We cannot do it alone, we invite US investors to co-develop this green future -- not just as investors, but as partners in technology transfer, training, and sustainable business models.

Second is food and health security. Not only that we are in the middle of an aged society, Thailand is already a major exporter of food and wellness services. From organic agriculture to medical tourism, from cure to care and biotech, we have the assets. The US brings R&D strength, innovation, and capital. Imagine a world where Thailand is the health and care and nutrition hub of Asia, co-created with American science and standards.

Third is digital and AI transformation. The next frontier of competitiveness lies in the digital economy. Thailand is pushing forward with policies around AI advancement in the financial sector, in manufacturing, in work process, AI ethics, cybersecurity, and digital trade. But this transformation will not succeed without global collaboration and responsible leadership -- areas where the US continues to set benchmarks.

Fourth is talent exchange and education. Our relationship must not rest on trade alone. It must rest on people. Thailand is eager to expand partnerships with US universities, research centres, and leadership programmes. We must invest in the next generation of Thai and American change-makers -- so that our bond is not only resilient but future-proof. We need close cooperation with US academic institutions and US corporations for re-skilling, up-skilling and preparing new skills for our people during the current global disruption.

Chulalongkorn University, of which I chair its council, has just launched a cooperation with MIT Leaders for Global Operations (LGO), where students can enrol in master degrees at the Faculty of Engineering and Chulalongkorn Business School (CBS) and continue with a programme to gain a certificate at MIT. This Chula-MIT LGO is a one of a kind programme to prepare our people to be part of the rapidly changing world. We need more programmes similar to this, perhaps a non-degree version as well, with top US universities and US companies. We welcome them to set up campuses here at Chulalongkorn University, which is located in the heart of Bangkok. When we speak of a "longstanding partnership", we speak not only of history -- but of shared purpose. For decades, the US has been a vital trade and investment partner to Thailand. American companies have brought with them not only jobs and capital, but also ideas, standards, and a spirit of entrepreneurship that helped transform our economy.

Today, as global power shifts and economic models evolve, we must reimagine this partnership -- not as static, but as dynamic. Not as transactional, but as transformational. I propose that we co-create a US–Thailand Strategic Economic Dialogue for the Next Decade -- a platform that brings together government, business, and academia to chart a 10-year vision centred on:

1) Resilience: Building supply chains that are shock-resistant. Co-creating human capital which is agile and resilient to a rapidly changing world and labour market.

2) Innovation: Co-developing solutions in energy, food, health, and AI.

3) Inclusion: Ensuring that prosperity reaches across sectors and generations and increase communication among all stakeholders of both countries.

4) Trust: Grounding all cooperation in shared values and transparency.

5) Connectivity: A basement team between the US and Thailand administrations, connecting policy teams from both countries. In diplomacy, trust is not built overnight.

Thailand and the US stand at the threshold of a new chapter. One that builds on a proud past, but is not constrained by it. One that rises to today's challenges, while preparing for tomorrow's opportunities. Let us write that chapter -- together.