Social media and Thai-Cambodian ties

Nationalists at the government's complaint centre in Bangkok demand the scrapping of a 2001 MoU between Cambodia and Thailand on maritime claims in the Gulf of Thailand, on Dec 4, 2024. (Photo: Government House)

After two full days of intense discussions, senior Cambodian officials, journalists, and Phnom Penh-based Thai diplomats and representatives of the private sector, unanimously agreed on the pivotal role of social media -- it can either promote peace or instigate war.

The exchanges were part of a media capacity-building exercise organised by the National Press Council of Thailand to enhance Thai journalists' understanding of Cambodia. The forum was held in Phnom Penh on Friday.

Thailand and Cambodia have had a longstanding love-hate relationship due to border conflicts left over from the days of French colonisation. Like a fountain, a border conflict can erupt at any time, depending on the domestic situation in both countries. Thailand has land borders with neighbours drawn during British or French rule, but the 817-kilometre border with Cambodia has been the most problematic.

Since the Paetongtarn government came to power last year, Thai-Cambodian ties have been strengthened further following efforts by the Prayut government, particularly via the new rapport between the leadership on both sides.

Former prime minister Hun Sen, currently the President of the Cambodian Senate, and ex-Thai premier Thaksin Shinawatra know each other well. At one time, Thaksin served as an economic adviser to Hun Sen after he was toppled by a coup in 2006. Both leaders are also fathers of young prime ministers, Hun Manet and Ms Paetongtarn, in their respective countries.

It's sad but true that while the top echelon forges closer cooperation, sentiment at the grassroots level is an entirely different matter. This is a rather unique situation given the current controversial role of Thaksin in the Thai domestic scheme of things.

His political comeback has rekindled the rise of ultra-conservative and nationalist sentiment in Thailand. Social media content providers and influencers associated with these nationalist groups have already grown in number and have thus far dominated the internet with unhealthy comments.

It is clear that social media, especially posts and content by these "influencers" and "tik-tokers", can be a pivotal factor that can exacerbate ongoing border disputes. Since Prime Minister Hun Manet came to power, it is notable that Cambodian social media has shown some remarkable restraint on issues related to sensitive border disputes.

In contrast, Thai social media remains free in commenting on the border situation. These posts, particularly by popular online commentators, often add fuel to the fire through one-sided and patriotic comments over disputed borders.

Over the past three weeks, it has been clear that both governments have been trying to ease tensions that flared at Ta Muen Thom, an ancient Khmer temple located on the Thai-Cambodian border in Surin province. But old nationalistic emotions run deep and recur time and again.

It is noticeable that, given the present political atmosphere, Thai social media has been quite active in politicising the issues related to the border dispute with Cambodia.

In the past, local media in the two countries were more patriotic than their governments in addressing border conflicts. They further fuelled confrontation rhetoric, raising fears of armed skirmishes and lawsuits at the international court.

Under his leadership, Hun Manet has been pursuing an economic development agenda that would have his country graduate from its Less Developed Country status by 2030. Since 2017, Cambodia has set this lofty goal and the only way to achieve it is to have a conducive environment in which to pursue this long-term goal.

Peace and economic growth will be key. Media on all platforms in Cambodia, therefore, follow the pro-peace and economic growth path accordingly.

However, the recent declaration by US President Donald Trump of 49% tariffs for Cambodia, the highest in Asean, could be disastrous, as it would impact the trajectory of its economic progress. Truth be told, it could delay Cambodia's ambitious goal of becoming a moderately developed country in five years. Following the first trade negotiations in Washington, Cambodia is hoping for a breakthrough in a second round.

To prevent history from repeating itself, not just at Ta Muen Thom but along the entire border, all stakeholders must work together to build a stable frontier. Among the tasks, the most important is to address the digital platform.

The Thai government must be more proactive in disseminating fact-based information on the common challenges faced by both countries. Without this, online podcasters and influencers can easily undermine diplomatic progress painstakingly forged over time with a knee-jerk comment.

Within continental Southeast Asia, Thai social media is a noisy but open arena where real and imagined views can contest the truth, sometimes with dire consequences. Here, nationalist podcasters can -- and often do -- frame our neighbours as existential threats. These narratives attract followers, eyeballs, which turn into political stock. But they risk setting the bilateral relationship on fire.

On contentious issues such as border demarcation, participants in the discussion suggest that demarcation and overlapping areas should be left to experts and diplomats from each country.

These experts and diplomats must also show their honesty and professionalism in the interpretation and implementation of pertinent legal codes and international border treaties.

Furthermore, cross-border fact-checking among Thai and Cambodian media professionals must be the new norm. They have, together in recent months, debunked fake news impacting bilateral ties.

At this juncture, the two sides cannot afford another big border skirmish or take the case to the International Court of Justice (ICJ). Thailand and Cambodia need peace and stability.

But to achieve this, there must be clear direction from their governments for people on the ground, both in uniform and civilians, on de-escalating tensions and seeking further dialogue and reconciliation. In particular, the military on both sides of the border should not and must not act based on local perceptions of right or wrong.

The two countries have more to gain by working closely together than returning to the old habits of love and hate, which can easily be used by politicians of the day.