PM must put family aside

Thaksin and Yingluck Shinawatra

The Administrative Court's press statement on Monday was unusual for the Thai judicial system. Ordinarily, the courts go into silent mode after reading a lengthy verdict. Those who wish to understand the ruling must wait several days until the full version is uploaded to the official court website.

The press release follows a May 22 ruling on former PM Yingluck Shinawatra's claim for compensation for her rice-pledging scheme. The ruling was deemed unfavourable to Yingluck, prompting criticism from ministers in the Pheu Thai Party and her sympathisers.

The press release was intended to inform the public and critics alike that the court was not forcing the former PM to pay compensation, and she must continue to abide by the original terms imposed on her.

The Administrative Court's move on Thursday was a review of financial ordinance made during the Prayut government, forcing her to shoulder 35 billion baht in compensation. The court on Thursday found the former prime minister should be held responsible for the financial damage caused to rice distribution by paying 35 billion baht, not 10 billion baht.

Of course, the ruling will invite debate in the weeks and months to come. Yet it is now just more water under the bridge. Several people involved with the project, including Pheu Thai Party member, former commerce minister Boonsong Teriyapirom, and a number of businessmen, have served their time in jail already. Justice has been seen to be done, except for Yingluck, who ran away from the country just before her trial started.

What matters most now is what the government will do to uphold the court verdict. In this matter, the press statement categorically stated that it is the prime minister, finance minister, justice minister and director of the Legal Execution Department who must ensure the ruling is enforced by compelling Yingluck to pay the compensation.

This seemingly insurmountable task now falls into the lap of PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra and related ministers, who should face punitive measures of their own if they fail to see that justice is done.

Needless to say, Pheu Thai has been handed another chance to silence critics who allege it maintains a policy of "double standards", as shown by the treatment of ex-PM Thaksin Shinawatra, who enjoyed a somewhat less punitive prison experience than some. It is said that the rooms on the 14th floor of the Police General Hospital come with a view.

Can our current prime minister, Ms Paetongtarn, rise to the occasion?

Last week, Ms Paetongtarn had to remove two posts from her Instagram account, right after the court ruling was made public on Thursday.

One image showed her aunt, Yingluck, surrounded by farmers, with a caption that read: "Being crushed by injustice over and over". Another photo also showed Ms Paetongtarn and Yingluck together. The latter image raises questions of whether it was appropriate for a standing premier to have her photo taken with a fugitive wanted by court order to serve a five-year jail term in Thailand.

As a family member, Ms Paetongtarn is unquestionably a good daughter and endearing niece who sticks with her family through thick and thin -- that is loyalty. But she must not forget that she is the prime minister of Thailand and must now put the country first. The verdict on Thursday gives her a chance to show her mettle. It can only be hoped that the third Shinawatra prime minister will do the right thing.