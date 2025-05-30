Bring peace to the border

The brief clash between the Thai and Cambodian armies over a disputed area in the northeastern province of Ubon Ratchathani underscores the urgent need for the Joint Border Commission (JBC), which has been dormant for some time, to resume its tasks promptly.

The skirmish, which took place in the wee hours of May 28, resulted in one death and a few injuries in the Cambodian army. It was followed by a truce, but tensions remain as both armies refuse to withdraw from the area in question. Both sides are trading blame, pointing fingers at each other, and claiming it was the other side who "fired first".

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has stated that she spoke with her Cambodian counterpart, who also sought a peaceful resolution.

With such a stance from both governments, the commanders of both armies were to meet yesterday at Ubon Ratchathani's Chong Chom checkpoint to start discussing ways to diffuse the tensions.

Indeed, the clash in such a sensitive area, known as the Emerald Triangle bordering Thailand, Cambodia and Laos, was only to be expected, given the simmering conflicts between Thai and Cambodian soldiers over the past months.

A pavilion called Sala Three Muk, built by Thailand as a symbol of friendship between Thailand and its two other neighbours, was burnt down in what is believed to be arson last March. Since then, tensions have escalated as the armies of both sides have strengthened their reinforcements.

The other two hotspots are the An Ma checkpoint, also located in Ubon Ratchathani, and the Ta Muen Thom temple ruins in Surin, where a confrontation made headlines in February of this year.

It's reported that the two governments, while meeting at a General Border Committee session this month, ordered their respective armies to withdraw from the Chong Bok area in accordance with the military presence status quo of March 1, 2015.

Having said that, it's strange to find that many soldiers have not responded positively to the initiative. Ultranationalist groups, meanwhile, have been drumming up support for military operations in disputed areas.

It must also be said that it is those groups that placed the two armies in a difficult situation in the first place. Some observers believe that a complete withdrawal from disputed areas is hardly an option for the Hun Manet government in Cambodia, given fierce challenges by the opposition, which often plays the ultranationalist card, forcing the former into trouble with neighbours like Vietnam and Thailand.

This is another test for the two nations which share a nearly 800km long border and a long history. Any further confrontations between political leaders will only complicate efforts to secure peace. Therefore, calls by former Cambodian strongman Hun Sen for more troop reinforcements and heavy weaponry at the border area, "as a means of preparing for defence", while maintaining that he wants peace, should be dismissed.

On the other hand, the Hun Manet and Paetongtarn governments must ensure that the JBC, which comprises technical experts from both sides in the areas of international law and boundary demarcation, resumes its activities as soon as possible.

They should be open to designating a "no man's land" in some conflict areas, while talking to their compatriots about accepting such an idea. Now that would be a show of politics that could give lasting peace a chance.