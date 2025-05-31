Cable car divide

With its digital cash wallet scaled back and its casino entertainment policy under fire, the Pheu Thai Party has been in search of a good news story, and so in the past week, it touted the building of a cable car in Loei province's Phu Kradueng National Park.

Tourism and Sports Minister Sorawong Thienthong held a press conference on May 22, proudly telling the media that the long-delayed project would be completed during his term.

He vowed that the 4.4km cable car system, with 32 cars, would start operating in the early part of 2027.

The Pheu Thai Party has been attempting to develop a cable car in Phu Kradueng since Thaksin Shinawatra became prime minister two decades ago.

However, from the outset, the cable car in Phu Kradueng National Park has been a symbol in the ongoing debate between natural conservation and development.

Many governments over the past three decades have attempted but failed to make the project a reality.

Every attempt has met with fierce resistance from conservation groups, calling for the prime national park to remain as it is.

Listed as an Asean Heritage Park, the park's mountain namesake has become known as a rite of passage for natural trekking and outdoor activities among many Thais.

The only way to currently reach its peak requires a six-hour walk, with many doing so to catch a glimpse of a sunrise or sunset.

For supporters of the government project, the cable car will provide better access to the park and its sights for elders, children, and individuals with disabilities.

Mr Sorawong even boasted that the cable car would help conserve the natural environment. "It will reduce overnight stays and help park staff deal with garbage problems," he said.

In terms of the local economy, the cable car system, which requires a billion baht to build, will double the number of visitors to the relatively quiet Loei province, the government says.

However, other critics argue that the project's business plan lacks comprehensiveness.

Major opponent Panudet Kerdmali, the president of Sueb Nakhasathien Foundation, says the cable car project is unrealistic because it is not aligned with the selling points of Phu Kradueng.

"The Phu Kradueng is all about overcoming and conquering a mountain. Indeed, natural trekking and eco tourism are becoming popular -- the cable car is just the antithesis of this," he said.

Mr Panudet warns that the cable car could end up as a white elephant because travellers may become bored with it. "The cable car might create some ballyhoo after the opening. But in the long term, travellers will start asking what to do when they get there?" he said.

It would not be a surprise that in future, politicians will have to build adjacent tourism facilities at the site, such as restaurants or even lodges, to accommodate tourists attracted to the park by the cable car.

All things considered, it is hoped that the Pheu Thai government will conduct a meaningful consultation process with all stakeholders and develop a comprehensive business plan that explores various tourism options.

Make no mistake, Phu Kradueng needs to be promoted and developed.

However, the business plan must align with the actual character and resources of the park, not just because policymakers want something to attract votes with.