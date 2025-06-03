Mixed signals at border

Armoured vehicles of the Burapha Task Force move to a field in Aranyaprathet district, Sa Kaeo, for an operational preparedness check by the commander of the task force on Saturday. (Photo: Directorate of Civil Affairs under the Royal Thai Army)

The skirmishes between Thai and Cambodian troops in Chong Bok district, Ubon Ratchathani, risk turning into a full-blown conflict, after a recent clash resulted in the death of a Cambodian soldier.

To avoid further conflicts, both governments should collaborate to prevent the situation from escalating out of control. The last thing anyone would want to see is another conflict in the region.

That said, the government and the armed forces need to be firm and ensure that not an inch of the kingdom's sovereign territory is lost. In times like these, there is no room for ambiguity, so the mixed signals coming from Thailand are a cause for concern.

Recently, former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, citing his personal rapport with former Cambodian prime minister Hun Sen, downplayed the incident.

"Hun Sen and I talk regularly. There's nothing to it. Everyone should avoid adding fuel to the fire," he said, not long after the clash -- in sharp contrast to the more assertive stance Phnom Penh has assumed.

According to the Phnom Penh Post, Hun Sen -- as the President of the Cambodian Senate -- is pushing to reassert Cambodia's claim over the so-called "Emerald Triangle" region, where the Thai, Lao and Cambodian borders meet. He has also challenged Thailand to bring internationally recognised maps to the International Court of Justice in The Hague to settle the issue.

Photographs from 2009 of Hun Sen in military uniform visiting the area have resurfaced, accompanied by his declaration that Cambodian forces have long occupied the territory.

"Cambodia cannot withdraw its troops from its own territory just because Thailand demands it," he said, explicitly rejecting any calls for Cambodia to withdraw its troops from the disputed area.

Most importantly, Thaksin's comments, while intended to allay fears of an all-out conflict, are sending mixed messages to security personnel on the frontline.

The stark contrast between Thaksin's conciliatory tone and Hun Sen's defiance risks emboldening Cambodian forces while leaving Thai troops hesitant to act, especially amid the silence from his daughter's administration.

Such ambiguity is dangerous for the country.

The Thai government must respond with clarity and resolve. Hun Sen's claims must be formally rejected, and the official stance of the country made clear.

Clear instructions must be given to frontline personnel that any encroachment on Thai territory is unacceptable and will be met with the appropriate response.

Over the weekend, Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa contacted his Cambodian counterpart to seek a swift resolution and reaffirmed that Thailand's actions fully complied with international and domestic law. The government has since activated the Joint Boundary Commission (JBC), and as of now, the situation along the Thai-Cambodian border is calm, with all checkpoints open.

These diplomatic gestures are not enough. Without a firm rebuttal of Cambodia's territorial claims, doubts over Thailand's resolve will persist.

Thai sovereignty is a matter of principle and national interest. Any misstep, however trivial, could prove politically fatal. The public will not tolerate any dithering on this issue, nor should they.

PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra and her father must demonstrate their commitment to protecting the nation's interests. Personal relationships and hazy commitments are no substitute for decisive leadership.