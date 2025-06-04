Bread, butter and bikes

Listen to this article

The government's latest campaign to arrest and fine motorcyclists and pillion riders for not wearing helmets has hardly seemed to inspire hope among the public that it will have a positive impact, nor scare potential law breakers.

The public's reaction to the latest road safety campaign titled "Safe Roads Project" has been quite cynical.

In interviews with TV news channels, motorcycle taxi drivers say the government needs to focus on solving bread-and-butter issues instead of imposing heavy fines on the public.

One pillion rider told the media that people should have the freedom to choose whether to wear a helmet, and many other interviewees admitted that they did not know that passengers now had to wear helmets under the law.

Worse still, many motorcyclists and members of the public see the campaign as opening the door for unscrupulous policemen to extort more bribes from motorbike riders.

Such a cynical reaction does not bode well for public safety.

Needless to say, Thailand's road safety statistics are appalling, with one person dying every seven minutes on average due to road accidents, according to the World Health Organization.

But the impact of road crashes extends far beyond human suffering. These fatalities and serious injuries cost Thailand US$36 billion (1.2 trillion baht) in 2021, roughly 7% of GDP. By comparison, healthcare expenditure that year amounted to 5.2% of GDP.

It is clear the country needs its law enforcers to do their jobs properly. The question is, how?

It is not the first time the government has launched this kind of helmet campaign. In 2021, the Ministry of Transport debuted a campaign to make helmets more affordable. However, that attempt -- like many road safety campaigns in Thailand -- barely had any impact.

The real problem is that the government rarely makes road safety a priority. Directly responsible agencies like the Royal Thai Police (RTP) and the Land Transport Department, or even local administrations, often treat these as temporary, ad-hoc campaigns. There is no systematic or long-term effort to educate people and raise awareness about road traffic safety.

Regardless, it is good to hear the RTP and the ministry promise to make this campaign one for the long term. And hopefully, state agencies will learn from their previous mistake and fine-tune this campaign into one that works.

Apart from arresting and fining law breakers, both agencies must ramp up the penalties by deducting points from the licences of offending motorcyclists. But sticks alone may not be effective. The government should provide incentives such as tax breaks on helmet purchase or support related corporate social responsibility measures.

The government must also provide education campaigns in other languages such as English, Chinese and Burmese for all those riders who are not Thai.

It also needs to team up with civic groups and the media to launch communication campaigns and strategies. Some of the best road safety campaigns are those that invite the public to register and follow.

The government must make road safety a prime responsibility on par with bread-and-butter issues and national security. It is only to be hoped that policymakers will give a much-needed priority to road safety issues, starting with this helmet-wearing campaign.