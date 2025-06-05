Time to show resolve

A myriad of problems challenging the country require a strong and competent leader who can rise to the occasion, overcoming adversaries and adversity alike. Sadly, it has become evident that Paetongtarn Shinawatra is unlikely to be that type of leader.

Part of that stems from Thaksin, her father, who makes her look like a puppet. Former premier Thaksin has no intention to hide the fact that he is still in charge, while Ms Paetongtarn runs the country as a figurehead. In fact, such control is a breach of the Political Party Act. If proven guilty, the ruling Pheu Thai Party may face dissolution, and those involved could be imprisoned.

Does Thaksin care? Unlikely. He keeps pulling the strings, not only controlling his daughter but the entire government. The latest evidence is his mentioning to the media the need for Pheu Thai to take back the interior portfolio from Bhumjaithai (BJT), a major coalition party.

This would give Pheu Thai control of all the A-list ministries, including finance, transport, commerce and agriculture (through the Klatham Party), so the party can consolidate even more power. That led to widespread speculation about a cabinet reshuffle within a month from now, which deeply upset the BJT.

Meanwhile, Thaksin's daughter always dodges the media's questions about her father and whether she remains under her father's shadow. Thaksin, she maintains, merely gives her fatherly advice, and she merely gives it consideration as she makes her decisions.

Critics find such denials unconvincing, and their doubts are not groundless.

Thaksin's latest brainchild has already become government policy. Indeed, Thaksin has made several proposals, including the notorious entertainment complex bill featuring casinos, solutions to the ongoing violence in the restive southern region, household debt, and legalising online gambling. Just after Thaksin floated these ideas, the government turned them into public policy.

Thaksin also openly blasted the Medical Council of Thailand (MCT) for punishing three doctors implicated in his dubious hospitalisation, known as the "14th floor" saga. It is widely speculated that his confrontation with the MCT could be a factor behind Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsutin vetoing the council's resolution to penalise the doctors.

One crucial issue that is putting the government under pressure is the conflict with Cambodia following a border clash in Ubon Ratchathani province late last month. While the military is playing tough, the government appears soft as Cambodia relentlessly keeps throwing down the gauntlet, including its recent threat to take the border row to the International Court of Justice.

This has caused the public to question whether such a weak reaction is really in the country's best interest -- or in the personal interest of Thaksin and his ally, Cambodian ex-leader Hun Sen.

Despite all the turbulence, Ms Paetongtarn continues to lay low. She avoids questions about difficult ties with our aggressive neighbour.

Thailand is suffering from a multitude of problems, so having to deal with a puppet leader is rubbing salt into the wounds.

In such hard times as these, Thais -- no matter how polarised they may be -- simply want the prime minister to show decisiveness and exercise her authority, rather than acting like a figurehead who is waiting for someone else to pull the strings.