Probably the saga to end all sagas

The latest nationwide crackdown on motorcyclists not wearing crash helmets kicked off on June 1. Whether it will prove more effective than countless previous campaigns remains to be seen. But don't hold your breath.

The debate over crash helmets is arguably the longest-ever "on again, off again" saga in the kingdom. Over the years hundreds of committees have been set up to resolve the issue with the usual mulling, probing, pondering, deliberating and cogitating, yet helmetless motorcyclists are still an everyday sight.

It dates back to the 1970s when a series of deadlines were set but as each target-date approached there always seemed to be an "unexpected delay". There was a flurry of activity in the 1980s with much debate. One MP even put on a crash helmet in parliament claiming the helmets were unsafe because they obscured visibility. Oh well.

In June 1984 we were greeted with the headline "Crash Helmet Deadline Set" with a guarantee that in a "once and for all" decision all motorcyclists and pillion passengers would be wearing helmets by the end of the year.

Right, that's settled then. Well, not quite.

The December deadline arrived with the headline "Wait advised on helmets" with the explanation that the "specifications were not clear" whatever that meant. Fast forward to a "final deadline" set in 1991 but this time it was delayed because of a "serious shortage of crash helmets". Yes, that was the official explanation. So here we are three decades later having another go. Best of luck.

Crawl space

Back in the 1990s an English colleague arrived at the Bangkok Post looking a bit flustered clutching a battered crash helmet and his shirt covered in oil stains. He had a little tale to tell. He had taken a motorcycle taxi to work and dutifully put on the helmet the motorcyclist had handed him. As they approached Phloenchit there was a huge gust of wind that got under the visor and blew his helmet off into the path of the following traffic.

The journalist got the motorcyclist to stop and scampered back to find a mystified motorist looking under his vehicle to see what had caused the sudden loud grating noise. Ominously there was a rare chorus of honking horns from the backed-up traffic on the busy road.

Already late for work, my colleague had little alternative but to crawl under the car on the extremely hot road to extract the damaged helmet, much to the amusement of onlooking pedestrians. The car appeared to be leaking oil which made things even more messy. But after considerable sweat he managed to retrieve the battered helmet and hopped back on the motorbike.

At journey's end back at the Post, reflecting on his eventful morning ride the journalist shrugged and dismissed it as "just another day in Bangkok" although he did concede, "I might just take a taxi tomorrow".

Get on your bike

Last Tuesday happened to be World Bicycle Day and some brave local citizens took to the streets in Bangkok and beyond aboard their trusted velocipedes. The unfortunate reality is that it takes considerable courage to ride a bicycle in the Big Mango. The main drawback, and a not insignificant one is that people tend to fall off bikes, particularly in Bangkok where it is not unknown for cyclists to plunge into potholes. But this is at least preferable to having some truck driver dispatch you to the Great Bicycle Shed in the Sky.

Over the years there have been plenty of campaigns to promote bike riding. This usually begins with VIPs and other dignitaries wobbling about on bicycles, which is always good value for money. There is something absurdly comical about seeing people on bikes who are clearly far more familiar with the comfort of four wheels.

Changing gear

One problem with bicycles is that they are easy to steal as an American friend experienced some years ago. He had just bought an expensive bike and was standing on the Sukhumvit roadside waiting for a friend when he was approached by a young Thai man. The fellow was dressed in smart cycling gear including a helmet which in those day was rare.

The young man stood there admiring the bike and told my friend he was one of Thailand's top racing cyclists. He asked if he could take the bike for a quick spin around the block to give it a personal test. Because he came across as a polite, friendly chap, my friend foolishly agreed to let him try out the bike. Of course the last he saw of his brand new bike was it disappearing around the corner.

Ring my bell

When it comes to bicycles, worthy of mention is the rock group Queen whose 1978 song Bicycle Race prompted a surge in bike sales in the UK. Written by Freddie Mercury it is a lively number and actually makes you feel like leaping on a bike. Fans of the group will be familiar with the catchy chorus that includes: "I want to ride my bicycle, I want to ride my bike…"

The song also features a memorable chorus consisting solely of bicycle bells. It prompted a number of Bicycle Bell Orchestras to surface in Britain featuring hundreds of people all dinging their bells at once. Well, they are a bit eccentric in the UK.

