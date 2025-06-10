Cool heads must prevail

A Thai marine opens the Ban Hat Lek border gate in Trat at 8am on Sunday, instead of the usual 6am. Cambodia's Koh Kong checkpoint responded by opening an hour later at 9am, leaving traders stranded. Thailand has also shortened service hours and operating days at nine of its 16 border checkpoints with Cambodia. (Photo: Jakkrit Waewklaihong)

The Thai-Cambodian border dispute eased over the weekend when troops from both nations agreed to reposition themselves from the disputed area to make way for negotiations scheduled for the upcoming Saturday.

Despite this, warmongering and ultranationalistic sentiments are still running high, to the extent that some national security experts and even the government have become concerned.

Yesterday, Deputy Defence Minister Gen Nattaphol Nakpanich urged on his Facebook page that "patriots" should not use derogatory words to describe Cambodian troops who left the disputed area, following the Thai army that had given ground first.

"Please avoid using the words 'retreat' and 'withdraw' for the Cambodia troops, it is indeed a victory for both countries at a strategic level," the deputy defence minister wrote.

The heightened tension follows a brief skirmish at an undemarcated border area in Ubon Ratchathani on May 28, which resulted in the death of one Cambodian soldier and a flare-up in the long-simmering Thai-Cambodian relationship.

While patriotism typically surges during border disputes, this time the sentiment has become unusually potent. This is largely due to the government's perceived lack of leadership and its seemingly muted responses to what was a rapidly escalating situation.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, for instance, only issued a public statement clarifying the government's stance one whole week after the clash -- a delay widely seen as unnecessarily slow.

Insecurity is fueled by fears that the country might end up in a disadvantageous position, and it provides fertile ground for those advocating a confrontational path, which in turn pressures the government and army to take a hawkish stance.

Despite the Thai and Cambodian governments starting negotiations this Saturday, their trajectory is infused with hatred, a byproduct of century-long conflicts over undemarcated areas along the 800-km border and disputed ownership of numerous historical sites.

Some members of the media and online celebrities have further inflamed the situation with postings insinuating that military retaliation against the "enemy" is justified.

Dehumanising rhetoric has also found its way into certain online channels.

History has shown that border tensions, fuelled by unbridled nationalistic sentiments, often lead to armed conflicts and tragic loss of lives.

Such skirmishes and casualties are pointless and tragic for those directly affected when lives are lost.

Such border disputes must ultimately be settled through evidence-based negotiations and agreed-upon treaties.

That is why the government must urgently consolidate its approach and develop a workable strategy to resolve these border conflicts swiftly and amicably through peaceful means. This is the only way to unite people.

True patriotism lies not in stirring up hatred against our neighbours or opposing views, but in the pursuit of peace, stability, long-term and mutual prosperity. The people of both nations deserve opportunities to explore a better future, not to be mired in the narrow-minded legacy of the past.

It is time for a mature and responsible approach to prevail in settling border disputes, where ultranationalism has no place.