Beyond police lines, community and culture persist

A demonstrator yells at police in riot gear during a rally following federal immigration operations in Los Angeles on Monday. (Photo: AFP)

On Saturday, I went to a riot and found myself at a quinceañera -- a traditional coming-of-age celebration for girls in Latino culture.

I wasn't lost. I had headed to the LA County cities of Compton and Paramount to see the "riots and looters" that Donald Trump and his administration were talking about on social media. I know those communities well. I spent years covering them for the Los Angeles Times, and I have family history on Compton's east side: My great-grandparents are interred in the neighbourhood where the US government said that violent unrest was taking place.

But try as I might, I couldn't find any rioting.

Yes, Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies were on Alondra Boulevard, along with some people who appeared to be federal agents. I concluded this because these days, US federal agents cover their faces, don't produce identification, and won't respond even when you ask them who they are. Living in a city of actors, I do recognise their method-style commitment to the neo-Gestapo role.

The sheriffs had two lines, protecting either side of the stretch of Alondra Boulevard that is home to Paramount's Home Depot. In that store's parking lot, earlier in the day, the feds had swept up Californians the US government claims are undocumented immigrants. Some protestors had tried to block the arrested immigrants from being taken away.

To the east, sheriff's vehicles were confronting just a few protestors, pushing them back into the middle of Paramount. There was some yelling but little conflict or tension.

To the west, the law enforcement lines had crossed the Rubicon -- well, the LA River and the 710 Freeway, which separate Paramount and Compton -- and used vehicles and loud blasts to push back a small group of protesters. By the time I got there, fewer than 100 people were protesting.

This being Compton, with its strong oral culture, some of the protestors were mouthy, profane, and provocative. A few were anarchists, dressed in black and wearing masks (just like the feds!). They didn't help matters by throwing things at the sheriffs and agents.

A block west of the law enforcement line on the Compton side, a burned-out car sat in the middle of the intersection at the corner of Alondra and Atlantic. But people weren't rioting or doing the large-scale destruction we saw during the 1992 civil unrest. Maybe 400 people milled around. The foolish ones wrote "*uck ICE" on signs and businesses and the burned car; I say foolish because, though love can be blind, this was not the moment to pursue love-making with ICE agents. Wiser taggers went with "Fuera ICE", or "Away ICE", since the departure of these feds would certainly make everyone safer.

I walked up to the law enforcement line, wearing my press pass, and swallowed something that tasted like a mix of tear gas and pepper spray. A self-described medic, who appeared to be with the anarchists, gave me a rag and some water. I retreated to interview the larger crowd at Atlantic and Alondra.

Not much was happening there, so I walked around the neighbourhood. Two hundred meters in any direction, it was just another Saturday night. I could see people in and outside their homes, enjoying a cool June evening. A short walk up Atlantic, families were relaxing in the park where Richard Williams taught his daughters, Venus and Serena, to play tennis.

I wandered west and then south, passing again near the law enforcement line (where the only people who seemed tense were the sheriffs and masked agents). Less than 200 metres from the Atlantic-Alondra intersections, I saw lights and heard rock and banda music. Outside hovered several teenage girls and their fathers. It was a party, one man told me. A quinceañera, another said.

"Bro," said a middle-aged gentleman wearing a Dodger hat, "you OK?"

"I'm good," I said.

"Your eyes are kind of watery. Let me get you some water."

I could see fine. I poured a little water from the cold bottle into my eyes and drank the rest. And he asked: "What's the deal up there?"

I tried to explain.

"Trump is an idiot," he said. "What else is new?"

Then the father of the girl celebrating her birthday warmly greeted me and invited me into the party. He apologised that the party wasn't grander -- "I don't have the money to rent a place" -- but I told him he didn't need to. The party was quite spectacular. It took up two side-by-side apartment building driveways that extended maybe 40m in from the street. The neighbours had agreed to move their cars for the night.

The father and his family had put up a white tent, with chandeliers hung from the top. More than 100 people attended. There was a dance floor, where his daughter -- the birthday girl -- and her girlfriends were moving around. And there was a stage where a terrific band played so loud that you couldn't hear the sheriffs or the helicopters overhead. They had a photo booth set up at the entrance with a gold backdrop, like at the Oscars. There was a taco grill.

"Please have some food," he said. "We have too much." He ordered me two tacos al pastor. They were off the hook.

Who knew civil war could be so tasty?

Technically, it turned out the party was a Sweet 16, not a quinceañera, for his youngest daughter. This was his second marriage, and he wanted to go all out. He missed his older children, who had moved to Wyoming, where life is cheaper and easier.

He saw no reason to stop the party. As close as we were to the law enforcement lines, we didn't feel, there in the driveway, that the police actions outside constituted anything like what the White House was officially calling "a rebellion against the authority of the Government of the United States".

"The government does what the government does," the father said. "Life goes on." ©Zócalo Public Square