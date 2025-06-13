Border good faith needed

Listen to this article

After over a decade-long hiatus, the Thai-Cambodian Joint Boundary Commission (JBC) will meet tomorrow in the Cambodian capital, Phnom Penh, amid public anxiety and high expectations.

Leading the Thai negotiating team is Prasart Prasartvinitchai, a former ambassador to Cambodia with a profound knowledge of international law, while his Cambodian counterpart is Lam Chea, the Minister in Charge of the State Secretariat of Border Affairs of Cambodia.

Tomorrow's meeting was made possible after the two countries eventually managed to de-escalate border tensions at the disputed Chong Bok area in Thailand's Ubon Ratchathani province, opposite Cambodia's Preah Vihear province, with both armies earlier this week agreeing to observe the 2024 boundary status quo. There are even reports saying that Cambodian soldiers have vacated the military trench they dug.

The successful de-escalation was attributed to tougher measures at seven border checkpoints by Thailand that hit Cambodia hard, which at the same time, helped wipe out online scam operations near the Khlong Luek checkpoint at the Sa Kaeo-Banteay Meanchey border point.

Yet, it would be unrealistic to hope that the two sides can settle the Chong Bok dispute at the meeting tomorrow. In fact, several observers have questioned the JBC's relevance now Cambodia has proceeded with its threat to bring the Chong Bok dispute, along with three other border spats at three ancient temple complexes -- Ta Muen Thom, Ta Muen Toch, and Ta Kwai -- to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague, despite being well aware that Thailand doesn't accept the court's jurisdiction.

The ICJ proceeding has no effect on the Thai side at this stage. But Thailand must prepare itself for a legal challenge, while at the same time, warn Phnom Penh that it risks setting back relations.

For the public, it is more realistic to regard tomorrow's meeting as the first step to end the territorial disputes with Cambodia, with the hope of both sides reaching a consensus on how to keep the JBC, a crucial bilateral mechanism for solving border rows, relevant and operational.

There would be cause for celebration should both sides reach common ground on the use of maps and mapping techniques, as well as geographic information systems in settling the disputes, based on the memorandum of understanding 2543.

To achieve that, officials from both sides at the meeting must be committed and have a good-faith approach to a peaceful resolution.

It should be noted that the demarcation of the Thai-Cambodian border has proceeded at a snail's pace. As of now, Thailand and Cambodia have only demarcated less than half of their nearly 800-km border. In contrast, Cambodia has made good progress with Laos (86% of the border demarcated) and Vietnam (84%).

Let's keep in mind that while the Chong Bok issue is urgent, given the confrontation between the two armies in May, there are other border "timebombs" along the border with Cambodia, particularly the spot near the Aan Mah checkpoint, also in Ubon Ratchathani, waiting to be defused.

Cambodian leaders' endgame in the latest round of border spats remains unknown. Therefore, Thailand must apply diplomatic carrot-and-stick measures to find a solution. The Thai government also needs to convince Cambodia that lasting mutual benefits could be obtained.