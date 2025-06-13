Time to rethink the casino debate

Listen to this article

Visitors take a gondola ride at the Venetian Macao resort and casino, operated by Sands China Ltd in Macau, China on Jan 17, 2019. (Photo: Bloomberg)

I've been visiting and studying the world's casinos since 1986, particularly those in Asia. And boy, have they changed a lot in the past 40 years.

It's very easy to cast stones at what most people call "casinos", but I can guarantee the modern-day incarnation is nothing like what you've seen in the movies. Let's take a look.

An Entertainment Complex is not a casino

This is one of the biggest misconceptions when it comes to entertainment complexes (ECs). Back in the day, casinos were casinos. Nothing more, nothing less. Sure, there might be a coffee shop or a 24-hour buffet, but this was merely to keep hunger pangs away. Yes, there would sometimes be a hotel, but it was really just a bed factory for casino gamblers who had played to exhaustion.

Fast forward to today, and nothing could be further from the truth. ECs are now truly spectacular buildings -- or even groups of buildings -- offering a mind-boggling array of 7-star "fun economy" amenities. Gorgeous hotels, Michelin-starred restaurants, architectural marvels, incredible world-class A-list entertainment, awe-inspiring experiential shopping malls, exquisite service, and much more.

You can get lost in these places for a week! All of this can only be offered because of the financial engine of the casino, which typically makes up around 5% of the total EC floor area.

Calling an EC a casino is like calling a luxury retail shopping mall a supermarket. The supermarket might be the anchor tenant, but the mall visitation experience is something entirely different.

ECs are truly vast economic engines

Most stare at me in amazement, incredulity, and even suspicion when I quote the billions upon billions that ECs contribute to an economy via tourism. ECs have a long track record in Macau, Singapore, Manila, Las Vegas, Australia, and elsewhere of seriously moving the economic needle for a society.

The investments are in the tens of billions of US dollars. Tax revenue is in the billions of US dollars -- annually. New Thai jobs would number tens of thousands, all on attractive salaries. These figures are concrete fact, not mere fiction peddled by a lobbyist or official.

Social harms go down after introduction of ECs

This is totally counterintuitive. The prevailing wisdom says casinos cause social harms, so a huge casino must cause huge social harms, right? Wrong! Why? Two reasons.

First, an EC is not a casino -- see above. The EC is huge, not the casino. But secondly, and more importantly, it is in the best interests of large-scale EC operators to create, fund, and support effective social programs addressing harms. EC operators have learnt this the hard way over the years.

And these programmes support people with problems from all forms of gambling, including the illegal, unregulated, and untaxed gambling that is going on right now in Thailand. The statistics from other countries support this.

I encourage you to look at the facts, rather than listening to appeals to your emotions.

This is a decision for the people of Thailand

I've lived in Asia for 20 years. There's nothing worse than an arrogant Westerner swanning into a country to tell its people what to do. I've seen it many times, and it drives me nuts, because then all farangs get tarred with the same brush.

But what I would say is that opportunities like these come along very rarely -- perhaps once in a generation. This is Thailand's decision to make, but please make a decision based on a factual and evidence-based narrative, rather than what you think you know.