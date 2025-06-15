Open the lid on B12m cash saga

Listen to this article

Taweewat Sengkaew. (Screenshot)

The story opened with a bang: a plastic box filled with 12 million baht cash was accidentally found at a garbage disposal area of a Nonthaburi condo and later claimed by a high-ranking adviser to the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC).

The discovery immediately sparked public suspicion and calls for transparency. It is now up to officials to deliver a satisfying end to this perplexing story by conducting a swift investigation to uncover the full truth behind the find.

Last week, on June 5, a resident of a Muang Thong Thani condo found a plastic box near a rubbish disposal area, which she retrieved expecting to reuse.

Upon opening it, she was startled to discover it contained wads of banknotes. More importantly, tax deduction documents and other papers related to the NBTC were found nearby.

The resident promptly alerted the police, who seized the 12 million baht cash for investigation.

Later, Taweewat Sengkaew, a lawyer and adviser to an NBTC board member, came forward to claim ownership.

Details about why the 12 million baht cash ended up in the rubbish collection area are bizarre. In his remarks to the police, Mr Taweewat insisted the money had been lawfully earned.

As to why he would rather keep such a substantial sum in cash at home and not deposit it in a bank, Mr Taweewat said he planned to enter politics and thus would rather have the cash readily at hand.

Mr Taweewat claimed he had thrown out several items that day after his fifth-floor condo unit -- which he acquired 30 years ago but only used as storage -- was damaged by a burst water pipe. In so doing, he "forgot" the box contained the money and simply discarded it along with other damaged items.

He also urged the media not to make unfounded links between the money and the NBTC, where he serves as adviser.

He said the papers found at the site are withholding tax documents for meeting allowances.

The plot regarding the origins of the 12 million baht money thickened after another crucial detail emerged: Mr Taweewat is the spouse of a senior National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) official, who is required to disclose assets.

According to the graft-busting agency, the official's assets declaration filed in 2021, and more recently last year, did not list her spouse's 12 million baht.

The NACC has launched an investigation to determine whether the official intentionally filed false assets declarations or whether there are grounds to suspect the assets had been acquired unlawfully.

The Public Sector Anti-Corruption Commission (PACC), meanwhile, is also getting involved as it seeks to track down the 12 million baht and determine whether it is related to other transactions.

Raising similar concerns about the suspicious nature of his being in possession of such a large sum of money, the Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO) has also joined police probes into the matter.

As scrutiny of the saga widens, opposition party members have petitioned the Revenue Department (RD) to look into Mr Taweewat's income, asking whether he could conceivably save such an amount on his earnings.

The only institution that has failed to make any substantive response is the one at the centre of the storm -- the NBTC itself.

Even though Mr Taweewat tried to keep the money and his role at the NBTC separate, the link cannot be overlooked.

Not only has Mr Taweewat served the regulatory agency, responsible for public assets worth hundreds of billions of baht, for over a decade, but he also sits on multiple high-stake subpanels.

Considering the NBTC's crucial mission of managing public resources, especially those concerning vital digital infrastructure, it is imperative for the commission to examine whether there are any conflicts of interest and untoward enrichment involving its advisers and committee members.

The public should also be kept fully informed about the process, and clear, verifiable facts presented to maintain trust in the commission and its operations.

The 12 million baht cash saga has raised serious questions about the transparency and accountability of public offices and individuals serving them.

In this regard, state agencies must get to the bottom of the story and deliver a credible closure to this amazing lost-and-found saga.

Only then can the shadow of suspicion be lifted and public confidence in key institutions restored.