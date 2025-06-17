Thai-Vietnamese ties enter new phase

Vietnam has made significant strides this year in building strong, comprehensive strategic partnerships (CSPs) with four key Asean nations -- Thailand, Indonesia, Singapore, and Malaysia. It is a notable achievement for Hanoi, reflecting its growing confidence and increasing political influence. Earlier batches of CSPs included global powers such as China, Russia, India, South Korea, Japan, the US, and Australia.

Under new leadership, Vietnam aims to be a bridge between influential regional players and increase its role in shaping regional norms, economies and security. This strategy enables Vietnam to maintain its strategic autonomy in the face of challenges. With the country's long history of dealing with major powers, Vietnam is adroit at navigating complex situations and has, over the years, described its pragmatism and flexibility as "bamboo diplomacy".

When President Donald Trump unilaterally hiked tariffs around the world, Vietnam was the first country in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) to initiate discussions about zero tariffs with Washington. For Vietnam, after the Covid-19 pandemic, economic growth and stability for the country's development are priorities. Any disruption will undercut economic goals. In response, Hanoi has acted without delay.

Within the country, Secretary General Lam has adopted local policies and objectives aligned with international strategies. Domestic legislative reforms are aimed at strengthening governance, promoting efficiency and transparency, and improving public service. Hanoi's priorities also mirror the recent Thai-Vietnam cooperation pattern.

While all four of Vietnam's CSPs aim to strengthen friendship and economic ties, each also has specific areas of cooperation, especially in security, economy, capacity building and digital transformation. However, the partnership between Thailand and Vietnam is unique due to their shared goals in Southeast Asia. The two countries have reiterated that their strengthened relationship will have a positive impact on peace and prosperity in Asean and the broader Indo-Pacific region.

A key feature of the Thailand-Vietnam CSP is their shared critical interest in developing and maintaining a healthy biodiversity in the Mekong subregion. Over the past year, both countries have been involved in efforts to increase awareness among local communities about their "Mekong Way of Life". The CSP provides an excellent framework for their joint actions.

As two major lower Mekong countries, this is a massive task, requiring cooperation with other Mekong riparian countries and China to the north. They have plans to promote joint research and monitoring to evaluate the health of the Mekong. Truth be told, it is only CSP bilateral cooperation that monitors the environmental impacts of the Mekong River. They have been prioritising water security, cross-border infrastructure, and improving the livelihood of local communities. In addition, they also work together in sub-regional groupings, such as the Ayeyarwady (Irrawaddy), Chao Phraya, Mekong, and the Economic Cooperation Strategies (Acmecs) and the Mekong River Commission (MRC).

Recent agreements between Vietnam and Thailand cover their entire relationship, with a focus on strengthening economic ties through the "Three Connectivity Strategy", namely integrating supply chains, promoting innovation and partnering in green and digital economies. These connections enable increased flows of people, goods, technology and other activities that would encourage growth at the grassroots level.

Both countries have also committed to enhancing defence and security cooperation, preventing their territories from being used to undermine the other. At the retreat, in support of these proposals, Thailand expressed its readiness to work together with Vietnam on cross-border issues, including economic, security, and joint positions in global forums.

Furthermore, high-level visits are planned, including a visit by General Secretary Lam. Bangkok has already invited Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh to the Mekong-Lancang Cooperation later this year. Next year, they will commemorate their 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations.

Thailand is Vietnam's biggest trading partner in Asean, with trade reaching over $20 billion (650 billion baht) in 2024. It also has significant investments in Vietnam, while Vietnam has some projects in Thailand.

The two countries can use their strengthened ties to navigate relations with China and the US. Their shared focus on the Mekong provides a strong basis for deepening engagement with China. By working together on Mekong development and environmental issues, they can collectively cooperate with China, ensuring that the interests of lower riparian states are considered in upstream development projects. This collaboration can also attract Chinese investment into joint infrastructure projects in the subregion.

In leveraging the US, Vietnam's history of negotiating with its former foe will be helpful in tackling the current substantial trade surplus. After all, Vietnam was the only communist country to join the high-end free trade agreement, the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), formerly known as the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP).

Thailand and Vietnam's stronger economic and security cooperation can be appealing to the US, which often looks for stable partners in Southeast Asia. Their joint commitment to regional peace and stability, and their focus on diverse economic partnerships, aligns with US interests in a prosperous and open Indo-Pacific. This can allow the two countries to attract more US investment and support, diversifying their economic relationships and enhancing their strategic autonomy.

The future of the Thailand-Vietnam CSP points to continued close cooperation in economic and strategic matters. Economically, they will drive further integration of supply chains in the region and beyond. They have already adopted innovation-driven growth, including green and digital economies, in their cooperation and partnerships, as well as Asean frameworks.

Strategically, both nations have shared similar concerns over the stability and development in the Mekong. Collective visions and concerns will serve as a bedrock for future collaboration and sustainable development at the government and community levels within the subregion. Most importantly, together they can be game changers in the evolving Indo-Pacific landscape, balancing ties and sustaining strategic autonomy with major powers.