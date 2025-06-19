Reshuffle casts cloud
PUBLISHED : 19 Jun 2025 at 03:30

NEWSPAPER SECTION: Oped

WRITER: Editorial

Now that a cabinet reshuffle is inevitable for the Paetongtarn Shinawatra government, the prospective changes are aimed primarily at solving political problems with regard to the government's nose-diving popularity, rather than tackling the real crises facing the country, such as the protracted economic slump, social maladies and border conflicts with Cambodia.

Thaksin Shinawatra, Pheu Thai's de facto leader and father of prime minister Paetongtarn, previously declared the ruling party had to take back the interior portfolio from Bhumjaithai (BJT), the second-largest coalition party. The demand, which has caused an internal rift within the coalition, is understandable given the role of the Interior Ministry in overseeing local administrative agencies, which are key to securing political victory in the next election.

There are reports that Pheu Thai has sent an ultimatum to BJT leader Anutin Charnvirakul for a cabinet seat swap involving the Interior and Public Health ministries. However, the BJT launched a counterattack, threatening to withdraw from the coalition and join the opposition bloc if forced to give up the portfolio. With such a threat, the administration is bracing for political turbulence.

As the major parties engage in a fierce power game, serious socio-economic problems are being overlooked while public resentment deepens. Yet the government can do very little, especially in turning its campaign policies into action.

In recent months it has performed like a caretaker administration, just waiting for a nod from Thaksin who keeps pulling the strings. Yet the golden age of Thaksin was two decades ago. Things have not turned in the party's favour as Thaksin no longer possesses the same political prowess he once wielded. He is also in trouble over his unjustifiably lengthy hospitalisation to avoid imprisonment -- a privilege that has upset the public. A court inquiry is now under way.

Recent opinion polls suggest unfavourable public sentiment against the government. Some 87.6% of respondents of a poll conducted between June 5-11 by Mahidol University said they look forward to the looming cabinet reshuffle.

Overall, people were not satisfied with the government's performance, notably its inability to address the economic slump, rising cost of living, rampant corruption and a general lack of transparency. There were loud calls for heads to roll at the defence and finance ministries.

Another opinion survey by Suan Dusit Poll showed 42.70% of respondents see the Thai-Cambodian conflicts as a key factor affecting the government's stability, followed by the prospective cabinet reshuffle amid a high-profile rift in the coalition (30.51%), and the 10,000-baht cash handout scheme (10.98%).

In shaking up the cabinet, the Paetongtarn government must go beyond mere political horse-trading that will be seen as a ploy to gain a political advantage over its rivals.

Instead, it should pay more attention to national interests over both the short and long term.

The government must show its rationale behind the reshuffle and how the change will transpire into better public service.

That said, the government must ensure the new cabinet -- based on the principle of putting the right person in the right job -- is competent and able to overcome all of the challenges it will face.

This is the only way it can regain the public's confidence.

