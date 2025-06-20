Thai political crisis from border dispute

Listen to this article

Pheu Thai leader and now Thai PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra, far left, and former Cambodian prime minister Hun Sen, second from left, pay a visit to former premier Thaksin Shinawatra, third from left, three days after Thaksin was freed on parole from the Police General Hospital where he was being treated for several conditions and served his jail term.Samdech Hun Sen of Cambodia Facebook Page

The Thai-Cambodian border dispute has turned into a full-blown political crisis in Thailand. Cambodia's former prime minister and Senate President Hun Sen dropped a bombshell in Thai politics by revealing a taped private conversation that is irrevocably compromising to Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and her Pheu Thai party-led coalition government and deeply damaging to Thailand's national interest.

As Ms Paetongtarn's premiership becomes untenable amid her political isolation and impending government collapse, Thai politics is again in a tailspin, whereas Thai-Cambodian relations are set for tension and confrontation for the foreseeable future.

In a telephone conversation understood to be private and confidential, Prime Minister Paetongtarn referred to Hun Sen as "Uncle" in deference to his close personal ties with her father, Thaksin Shinawatra. Drawing on personal connections and unaware that her remarks were being recorded, the embattled Thai prime minister pledged to make whatever concessions Hun Sen wanted in return for the Cambodian government's making things right and restoring normalcy prior to the armed clash between the two sides on May 28.

On top of kowtowing to Hun Sen and speaking as the leader of the Thai government with an ex-prime minister of Cambodia, Ms Paetongtarn also chastised the commander-in-chief of the Thai Second Army Region, who had earlier expressed strong words against Cambodia over the border dispute.

In the taped conversation, she referred to the army general as being domestically on "the other side" in opposing her conciliatory approach towards Cambodia. The tone and tenor of her ingratiating remarks were just shocking to the Thai public, who listened as the recording went viral on social media. However Ms Paetongtarn spins it, she is unlikely to survive the political maelstrom of her own making.

Hun Sen may have come out on top in this incident, but all regional and international leaders should know and see his true colours. Anyone who deals with him at top meetings should be on their guard. If he is not sneakily recording what his counterparts are saying, he appears prepared to do other things to undercut and undermine friends and foes alike in the pursuit of his objectives.

No one should feel Hun Sen's duplicity more than Mr Thaksin. Hun Sen made it a point to be the first foreign leader to visit Mr Thaksin in February 2024, six months after his return to Bangkok from a 15-year exile. Dating back to the 1990s over mutual political and business ties, the Thaksin-Hun relationship weathered respective domestic challenges on both sides. Hun Sen supported Mr Thaksin after the latter was ousted in a military coup in September 2006. Cambodia continued to provide sanctuary and safe passage for Thaksin loyalists, including his sister Yingluck Shinawatra, who in turn was deposed in another coup in May 2014.

At a minimum, what Hun Sen has done exposes Ms Paetongtarn's political amateurism. The Cambodian strongman, who has held Cambodia's premiership and other top posts for four decades since he was 32, has also heated up the border conflict for both sides. The Thai public now feels their collective sovereignty has been compromised and manipulated by the Cambodian side. Patriotism and nationalism are on the rise. A similar nationalist frenzy is spreading in Cambodia, where the government controls public discourse and information by having eliminated independent media and decimated the parliamentary opposition.

The border dispute, which I wrote about last week and called for an examination of the shootout that took place on May 28 as a starting point for dialogue and a way forward, will likely deteriorate. Cambodia's decision on Sunday to take the case involving four sites -- the Emerald Triangle (Mom Bei), Ta Moan Thom, Ta Moan Tauch, and Ta Krabei temples -- to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ups the game and sours the relationship markedly. As the ICJ's deliberations will likely take several years, Thai-Cambodian relations probably will be correspondingly frictional in the interim. A similar Cambodian motion in December 1959 over the Preah Vihear temple resulted in a favourable verdict on June 15, 1962 -- a deliberation period of two and a half years.

Cambodia will likely bank on old arguments based on the French-made map in the 1904 Franco-Siamese Treaty. This map was tricky because it did not always follow the watershed lines for demarcation as agreed. Siamese cartographic knowledge and skills were not up to par compared to those of their French counterparts, and the Siamese authorities did not want to offend French imperialist aggressors at the time and therefore acquiesced to the controversial map.

This problematic map is the root cause of the periodic Thai-Cambodian border disputes. The map did not matter when relations were amicable and commercially beneficial to both sides. Thai-Cambodian bilateral trade, much of it from four border trading areas, amounted to US$5 billion last year and a source of livelihoods for millions of people on both sides.

The Cambodian government's recourse to the ICJ may ultimately end up with a bigger and unfriendly neighbour next door to the detriment of jobs and standards of living for many Cambodians. The Thai side, which appears weak, polarised and fractious at home, has to be careful not to come out of this legal tussle looking like a bullying bigger neighbour.

For domestic Thai politics, it is instructive to recall the "super deal" that allowed Mr Thaksin to return from exile on Aug 22, 2023, the same day Pheu Thai candidate Srettha Thavisin received the appointed Senate's and other political parties' support to be prime minister, excluding the election winning Move Forward Party. Mr Srettha was removed a year later over a cabinet reshuffle involving a junior minister who was a Thaksin lawyer. The initial Pheu Thai candidate to succeed him was supposed to be Chaikasem Nitisiri, as news reports back then will attest. But somehow it became Ms Paetongtarn.

Anyone who wants to know how Thai politics work can examine the news flow at that time. The super-deal was not about getting rid of Move Forward in order to get Thailand moving again with Mr Thaksin's return. It seems to be about keeping Thailand divided and malfunctioning so that the dealmakers can stay on top.